Kahnle earned a save against the Red Sox in Game 2 of a twin bill Thursday, walking one batter and striking out four over two scoreless and hitless innings.

Kahnle entered in the eighth inning with New York holding a one-run lead and retired the side in order. Clay Holmes has mostly handled closing duties for the Yankees this season, but with New York tacking on two additional runs in the top of the ninth and Kahnle at just 10 pitches, manager Aaron Boone elected to allow the veteran right-hander to close things out. He did so with ease, striking out three batters around a two-out walk in the final frame to notch his second save of the campaign. Kahnle has been a key piece of New York's bullpen this season, posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB over 40 innings.