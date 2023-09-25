The Yankees placed Kahnle on the 15-day injured list Monday with right shoulder inflammation.

Kahnle will be shut down for the final week of the regular season, but provided that his injury doesn't prove to be more significant that his current diagnosis of shoulder inflammation, he should be in store for a fairly normal offseason. The veteran righty finishes the 2023 campaign with one win, two saves and 14 holds to go with strong ratios (2.66 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 48:19 K:BB) across 40.2 innings out of the New York bullpen.