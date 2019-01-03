Bloosomgame will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Heat, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Blossomgame was a regular in the Cavaliers' rotation for almost all of December, and after starting the last four games, he'll come off the bench upon the return of Rodney Hood (Achilles). Blossomgame, however, should still see some quality minutes off the bench as the Cavaliers continue to find roles for their younger players.