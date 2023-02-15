Week 18 is underway and players are still trending up and down following the trade deadline. Some teams have improved their depth while others are exceedingly thin at certain positions following buyouts or figuring out how to reconstruct their rotations. That's allowed some role players to raise their stock and other strong assets are moving in the opposite direction. There are plenty of reasons to move or acquire players ahead of the All-Star break, and we've identified some of the most beneficial choices.

Who should managers try to buy or sell ahead of Week 18? Here are five options to consider:

Three to buy

Gordon Hayward: The Charlotte Hornets were sellers at the trade deadline and shipped out Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee ahead of Week 18. Those moves arguably made Hayward the team's only viable small forward. While the swingman's having a down year, he's logged at least 30 minutes in five straight games after working his way back from a shoulder injury. Cody Martin's been banged up all season and Hayward's averaging 18.3 points with 5.7 assists per contest through three outings without McDaniels this season.

Two to sell

D'Angelo Russell: Russell is barely a top-15 fantasy point guard this season and isn't in the best situation with the Los Angeles Lakers. The former Minnesota Timberwolves floor general will split ball-handling duties with the likes of Dennis Schroder and LeBron James. Russell Westbrook is the only top-15 fantasy point guard James has played with since his time alongside Kyrie Irving in the 2015-16 season. Russell doesn't have Irving's scoring upside or Westbrook's playmaking and rebounding upside.