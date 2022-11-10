We're halfway through Week 4, and Wednesday's exciting main slate made up for the lack of action on Tuesday. This season's young upstarts have continued to prove that their ready to take the next step in their development while others are making it clear that fantasy managers should've expected less from them. There's still plenty of time left in the 2022-23 season, but you can still make a few moves to improve your roster for the long haul.

So who should managers try to buy or sell ahead of Week 5? Here are five options to consider:

Three to buy

Lauri Markkanen: Are the Utah Jazz for real? Utah has the best record (10-3) in the Western Conference, and Markkanen has had a lot to do with their success. The seven-footer transitioned to playing a wing role after moving from the Chicago Bulls to the Cleveland Cavaliers and is thriving as a supersized small forward with his new team. His carer highs in points (22.7) and rebounds (8.8) are nothing to scoff at, and he's comfortably a top-10 fantasy scorer so far. While he might not finish there, his production can stand the test of time whether the Jazz trade the likes of Clarkson and Conley or not. He looks like a key piece of Utah's up-and-coming core.

Two to sell

Ben Simmons: Simmons is finally playing in games again but hasn't come close to matching his Philadelphia 76ers stats. The Brooklyn Nets forward's scoring and shooting efficiency are at all-time lows. He's also already struggled with some minor injuries and struggled to contribute much in the two games he's played without Kyrie Irving. Simmons' rostership is high regardless of format, but fantasy managers are better off getting more reliable role players for him at this point. A complete resurgence seems unlikely with him averaging 5.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game on 44.2 percent shooting.