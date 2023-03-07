The regular season is winding down and we've seen some drastic differences between players following All-Star weekend. Some have improved following trades or returns from injury, while others are still working to get back up to game speed. Getting everything you can out of your players is crucial so fantasy managers should try to make whatever upgrades they can ahead of the payoffs. Need a helping hand deciding who you should target or move? We've got you covered.

Who should you be keeping an eye on early in Week 21? Here are five options to consider:

Three to buy

Mikal Bridges: Bridges has become a new man since being shipped off to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a deal that brought Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. The two-way wing's scoring has skyrocketed, as he's averaged 26.1 points on 53.6 percent shooting over nine games with his new team. Bridges has attempted 16.8 shots per contest during that and is the number one option on offense.

Kelly Oubre: The Charlotte Hornets' season is a wash, but Oubre's getting his numbers with LaMelo Ball (ankle) out of the picture. The explosive wing has averaged 24.0 points and 8.7 rebounds since Ball went down and posted strong numbers in the other 27 games he's spent on the hardwood without his point guard this season. Fantasy managers might as well ride things out with him down the road stretch while his value is up.

Jakob Poeltl: Poeltl has looked every bit as good as contenders who sought to acquire him at the trade deadline thought he would be. The former San Antonio Spurs center has thrived since returning to the Toronto Raptors for a second stint. He's averaged 15.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.7 blocks over his previous 10 games. He's become an essential part of the rotation since settling in and could crack the top 15 among centers down the home stretch in the regular season.

Two to sell

Bobby Portis: Portis looked great through the first half of the 2022-23 season, but hasn't been nearly as effective since returning from injury after the All-Star break. The Milwaukee Bucks big man is nearly averaging a double-double but has averaged 7.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over his previous six outings. His offense hasn't been needed as much since Khris Middleton's productivity has gone up. Milwaukee doesn't seem likely to change much soon given its recent success.