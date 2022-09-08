The reigning MVP has finished as the NBA's top fantasy scorer in the last two seasons and is a real threat to claim the number one slot for a third consecutive year. Denver Nuggets do-it-all center Nikola Jokic is in a class of his own among bigs and is efficient in all facets off the game while leading his team in almost every major statistical category. Only Joel Embiid seems to be capable of spoiling the Serbian star's parade, but he'll have to play in a lot of games to accomplish that feat.

Which players are the best first-round options at center? Will any player bump Jokic from his throne? Check out the rankings below for some brief explanations for the top five centers and a comprehensive top 50 list:

The Top Five

Nikola Jokic DEN • C • 15 PPG 27.1 RPG 13.8 BPG .85 View Profile

Jokic finished atop last year's fantasy points leaderboard by a country mile. The two-time MVP cracked the top five in total points, assists, and rebounds while appearing in 74 games. While he'll likely get more help in 2022-23 following the return of Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, he'll almost certainly finish in the top five again by the end of his next campaign. He offers all just as much scoring and rebounding upside as every other elite five in the league, but he's head and shoulders above the competition as a passer.

Joel Embiid PHI • C • 21 PPG 30.6 RPG 11.7 BPG 1.46 View Profile

Embiid proved naysayers wrong last season by appearing in a career-high 68 games. His health issues have always been a deterrent when it comes to fantasy, but maybe he can start turning things around. Philly won't have to lean on him as much with James Harden running the offense and Tyrese Maxey blossoming into one of the league's better young wings. You shouldn't expect Embiid to hit the deck less in 2022-23, but his career averages of 26.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game make him a lock as a first-round option.

Towns appears set to play a lot more power forward in 2022-23. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has a new backcourt partner in Rudy Gobert, who's thrived as the league's best rim protector as of late. Today's often-utilized small-ball power forwards won't be a match for Towns defensively because of his 6'11" frame and feathery shooting touch from all three levels. KAT has comfortably averaged at least 24.4 points and 9.8 rebounds for the last four seasons and he won't slow down anytime soon.

Bam Adebayo MIA • C • 13 PPG 19.1 RPG 10.1 BPG .79 View Profile

Adebayo had a strong year in 2022-23 following the arrival of Kyle Lowry. While the defensive-minded, playmaking big saw his assist average drop below 5.0 for the first time since 2018 with a new point guard in the fold, he tallied a career-high 19.1 points. The Miami Heat are in dire need of more frontcourt depth, as P.J. Tucker left to join the 76ers over the offseason. That'll make Adebayo's presence even more important, as it appears like Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson could have to play a lot of small-ball four in the near future. I wouldn't be surprised if Adebayo broke his personal bests in points and rebounds per game this season.

Nikola Vucevic CHI • C • 9 PPG 17.6 RPG 11 BPG .97 View Profile

Vucevic's numbers were impacted by the arrival of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan in his first full season with the Chicago Bulls. His scoring average dropped below 18 points per game for the first time since 2017. However, he's still the third wheel in Chicago's big three. A healthier Bulls squad shouldn't cause a drastic change in the big man's production. Vucevic is averaging a double-double for his career and shouldn't lose much time to the newly acquired Andre Drummond at the five.

Center rankings

1. Nikola Jokic, DEN

2. Joel Embiid, PHI

3. Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN

4. Bam Adebayo, MIA

5. Nikola Vucevic, CHI

6. Rudy Gobert, MIN

7. Jonas Valanciunas, NOP

8. Jusuf Nurkic, POR

9. Deandre Ayton, PHO

10. Jarrett Allen, CLE

11. Wendell Carter Jr., ORL

12. Myles Turner, IND

13. Robert Williams, BOS

14. Alperen Sengun, HOU

15. Clint Capela, ATL

16. Bobby Portis, MIL

17. Jakob Poeltl, SAS

18. Mo Bamba, ORL

19. Montrezl Harrell, PHI

20. Ivica Zubac, LAC

21. Steven Adams, MEM

22. Nic Claxton, BKN

23. Mitchell Robinson, NYK

24. Isaiah Stewart, DET

25. Brook Lopez, MIL

26. Andre Drummond, CHI

27. James Wiseman, GSW

28. Mason Plumlee, CHA

29. Kevon Looney, GSW

30. Walker Kessler, UTH

31. JaVale McGee, DAL

32. Richaun Holmes, SAC

33. Daniel Gafford, WAS

34. Thomas Bryant, LAL

35. Nerlens Noel, DET

36. Onyeka Okongqu, ATL

37. Jaxon Hayes, NOP

38. Thaddeus Young, TOR

39. Xavier Tillman, MEM

40. Mark Williams, CHA

41. Dewayne Dedmon, MIA

42. Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK

43. Naz Reid, MIN

44. Goga Bitadze, IND

45. Bismack Biyombo, PHO

46. Damian Jones, SAC

47. Drew Eubanks, POR

48. Udokah Azubuike, UTH

49. Day'ron Sharpe, BKN

50. DeAndre Jordan, DEN