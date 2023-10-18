The end of last season didn't go as Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks imagined after trading Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a future first and two future second-round picks to the Nets for Kyrie Irving. Dallas paired Irving with Luka Doncic to create arguably the best backcourt in the NBA with the hopes of going on a deep playoff run. That failed as the Mavericks went 9-18 over their final 27 games after the trade and missed the postseason. Irving, however, signed a three-year, $120 million deal this offseason to remain in Dallas. How will a full season of playing alongside one another do to each player's 2023 Fantasy basketball value?

Irving has played with superstars such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and James Harden throughout his career. Some went well, others ended poorl,y but Irving always produced when he was on the court. Irving is the best NBA player Doncic has played with by a large margin over his five-year career, so how will he adjust to playing alongside another superstar? Will Doncic's Fantasy basketball production suffer or will he still be a top option in 2023 Fantasy basketball drafts? Before making any 2023-24 Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proven model simulates each season 10,0000 times. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. These cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

Last year the model called Russell Westbrook a bust, predicting that he would never live up to his seventh-round ADP. The result: Westbrook wound up being traded away from the Lakers before signing as a free agent to finish the year with the Clippers. He had his least productive season since his rookie year, averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game over just 29.7 minutes per contest, and Fantasy basketball managers who avoided the headache were better off for it.

The model also nailed DeMar DeRozan as a sleeper in 2021-22 before he averaged a career-best 27.9 points per game and called Paolo Banchero's breakout rookie season last year before he went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors. Anyone who followed the model's Fantasy basketball advice on them was well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2023-24, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see these 2023-24 Fantasy basketball rankings.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. The Villanova product came alive in his first season in the Big Apple, and he is already generating All-Star buzz before the 2023 NBA season has gotten underway.

Brunson is coming off of a season of career highs, averaging 24 points and 6.2 assists over 35 minutes per game in his first campaign in New York. The 27-year-old also got work in over the summer with Team USA, so he should be in top form when the season starts. His ADP is hovering around the 30s and given his previous season, he can bring a lot of fantasy value to 2023 NBA fantasy rosters.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the top 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model is predicting: Jazz center Walker Kessler. The second-year pro out of Auburn came on strong late in his rookie season as he slid into the starting lineup. He finished the season averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and an impressive 2.3 block per game.

A full season in the starting lineup could put him among the league leaders in both blocks and rebounds, yet he's a center that you can get relatively late in Fantasy drafts since his current ADP is around pick No. 60 overall. The model projects that he'll outperform centers such Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner, players who are often going off the board before him.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Thunder guard Josh Giddey as one of its top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts. One of Giddey's largest appeals was his ability to contribute for Fantasy basketball players in points, rebounds and assists. He doesn't dominate in one category but he produced a steady amount in all three categories, highlighted by becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson to record three straight triple-doubles as a rookie in the 2021-22 season.

Giddey averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season. But the Thunder will get a significant boost in Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft who missed all of last season with a foot injury. The 7-foot-1 center's presence will take away from Giddey's scoring and rebound upside. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was fourth in the NBA in scoring at 31.4 points per game, has increased his scoring total in each of his five NBA seasons and there's no indication he's hit his ceiling yet. The Thunder should be a better team this year, which could lower Giddey's ceiling and make him a Fantasy basketball bust based on his current ADP.

How to find proven 2023-24 Fantasy basketball rankings

SportsLine is also has a shocking prediction for one of the league's biggest names and advises avoiding him in 2023 Fantasy basketball drafts at his current ADP. This bust fails to live up to his second-round ADP, ranking behind players available in the fourth round or later like Brandon Ingram and Darius Garland. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy basketball rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023-24 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which huge name should you avoid? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that's nailed its Fantasy basketball picks, and find out.