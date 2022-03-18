The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons faced off in Thursday's lone NBA game and basketball fans still had plenty to be excited about. Saddiq Bey became the latest cross the 50-point threshold in the matchup and he's not the only Piston who's trending upward ahead of the weekend. We'll go over who stood out on Thursday, who could take over in the games to come, and identify a priority Week 22 streamer here.

Who's hot

Saddiq Bey DET • SF • 41 PPG 16.3 RPG 5.8 BPG .21 View Profile

Bey hasn't been on a heater by any means but put together the best performance of his young career on Thursday. He scored 51 points on 17-of-27 shooting and nailed 10 shots from beyond the arc against the Magic. The second year wing also tallied nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in 39 minutes. Detroit seems poised to give him as much run as possible as the season winds down.

Bagley posted the third double-double with the Pistons on Thursday and his move from Sacramento has done wonders for his fantasy production. The former Kings forward tallied 20 points and 11 rebounds against the Magic and is starting alongside Isaiah Stewart in the frontcourt. Bagley's averaging 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game with Detroit through 11 appearances.

SGA is putting together his best month of the season. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard has scored more than 30 points in eight of his last 10 games. He's averaging 29.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game in March on 51.2 percent shooting. He'll be tested in his Friday matchup against the Miami Heat but will have every opportunity to dominate again with several of his best teammates battling injuries.

Waiver wire target

Drew Eubanks POR • C • 24 PPG 5.5 RPG 4.7 BPG .57 View Profile

Eubanks will likely finish out the 2021-22 season with the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers and should get significant playing time for the foreseeable future. He's averaged 10.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest through nine appearances with Portland, but his rostership is just 19 percent in CBS leagues. He's averaged a double-double over his last three games and is much more readily available than Trendon Watford.

DFS target

Fred VanVleet TOR • PG • 23 PPG 21.1 APG 6.7 SPG 1.55 3P/G 3.893 View Profile

VanVleet is in a bit of a run, but will get a chance to bounce back against one of the NBA's worst defensive backcourts. The Los Angeles Lakers held the Toronto Raptors point guard to 11 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists earlier this week. He still had a shot to return 5X value on DraftKings despite shooting 3-for-14 from the field, though. VanVleet will likely pace the Raptors in minutes and his current price point is well worth the risk.