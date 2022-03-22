LeBron James finished Week 22 on a high note and continued his hot streak on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He ended his homecoming with a triple-double performance. While he paced all players in fantasy points on Monday, there are several other stat lines worth noting ahead of Tuesday's four-game slate. We'll go Week 23s earliest studs and duds before giving out a prime DFS play for Tuesday here.

Who's hot

LeBron James LAL • SF • 6 PPG 30 RPG 8.2 BPG 1.07 View Profile

James is competing for this year's scoring title and jumped ahead of Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar notched 38 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in his return to Cleveland to top the Cavaliers. James has tallied at least 36 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in three straight games. He's averaged 33.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists through 11 games in March.

Kevin Durant BKN • PF • 7 PPG 29.6 RPG 7.2 BPG .87 View Profile

The Brooklyn Nets are pushing to climb the Eastern Conference standings and Durant's excellence on offense has helped them finish games as March winds down. He poured in 37 points with nine rebounds and eight assists on Monday to power the Nets to an upset win against the Utah Jazz. He's averaged 34 points, 8.0 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game over his previous five outings.

Darius Garland CLE • PG • 10 PPG 21.4 APG 8.6 SPG 1.22 3P/G 2.517 View Profile

The Cavs' starting point guard is dishing dimes at a ridiculous rate. He didn't get a win against the Lakers on Tuesday, but he did rack up 29 points and 17 assists. Garland's notched at least 12 assists in three consecutive games and tallied eight double-doubles in his last 10 games. He's scored at least 22 points in eight straight contests.

Who's not

Caris LeVert CLE • SG • 3 PPG 17.5 APG 4.3 SPG .88 3P/G 1.458 View Profile

LeVert's still trying to adjust to his role as a bench scorer in Cleveland. The 27-year-old combo guard's scoring, rebounding, and assist numbers are lower than they've been in years. He was extremely efficient with 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 16 minutes on Monday, but has averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game in March on a mere 24 minutes a night. Garland's flirting with 40 minutes regularly and handling an excessive amount of the ball handling for the Cavs.

DFS target

Obi Toppin NY • PF • 1 PPG 7.2 RPG 3.4 BPG .39 View Profile

Toppin has very limited experience as a starter but could make his third start of the year against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. The New York Knicks forward could get a lot more run than usual, as Julius Randle has been ruled out with a quad injury. Toppin's averaged 12 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game as a starter. He averaged 36.3 minutes per game in those contest. The bouncy Dayton product is averaging 17.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per 36 minutes this season.