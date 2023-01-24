Week 15 of the 2022-23 NBA season is underway and pieces are starting to move ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline and NBA All-Star weekend. Some teams are looking to solidify their rosters for title runs by bringing in key contributors. Others are looking to acquire assets for the future. We'll go over who's hot, who you should look to pick up off the waiver wire, and a Tuesday DFS target here.

Who's hot

Vucevic didn't top the Fantasy leaderboard on Monday, but did continue his streak of double-doubles. The Chicago Bulls center recorded his 11th consecutive double-double with 14 points, 17 rebounds, and seven assists against the Atlanta Hawks. His assist total was his second-highest mark of the season. Only second to the 10 he notched in a triple-double earlier this month. Vucevic is averaging 20.3 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in January.

Kevin Porter Jr. has now missed six games in a row, and his backcourt partner has posted some impressive state lines during his absence. Green tallied a career-high 42 points on Monday to help the Houston Rockets end a 13-game losing streak against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's scored more than 40 points in two of his previous three games and averaged 28.2 points on 46.9 percent shooting over his past six outings.

Edwards is having a career year in terms of raw numbers and efficiency, but has flown under the radar so far in 2022-23. The Timberwolves wing eclipsed his season scoring average for the sixth time in seven games against the Rockets on Monday with 31 points, three rebounds, five assists, and four steals. His January average of 25.6 points per contest has been higher than any previous month this season.

Waiver wire target

Rui Hachimura LAL • PF • #8 PPG 13 RPG 4.3 BPG .4 View Profile

Hachimura is having an up-and-down fourth NBA season but is in for a big change in the back half of 2022-23. The former Washington Wizards forward has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kenrick Nunn and a trio of future draft picks. The Lakers have been extremely undersized when it comes to swingmen, as Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. have regularly been asked to play small forward for long stretches. Hachimura offers size at 6-foot-8 and much more natural scoring. He's sure to step into a more featured role after averaging 13.0 points per game on 47.9 percent shooting as a Wizard. Hachimura is available in 46 percent of CBS leagues.

DFS play

McConnell made his first start of the season against the Phoenix Suns his last time out and recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in 39 minutes. Tyrese Haliburton participated in the non-contact portions of Indiana Pacers practice on Monday and Andrew Nembhard is questionable for Tuesday with an illness. All Fantasy managers should be locked in on McConnell if he starts again, as he's averaging 13.5 points, 9.4 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per 36 minutes this season.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.