Horton-Tucker (calf) will play and start Wednesday's game against Houston, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

The forward is still dealing with a right calf strain but will ultimately play a third straight game. It will also be Horton-Tucker's first start since April 13. In three previous starts this year, Horton-Tucker averaged 9.3 points, 6.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds across 29.0 minutes.