Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Continues successful starting stint
Faried managed 23 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in the Rockets' 136-122 loss to the Nuggets on Friday.
Going up against one of his old squads, Faried turned in yet another strong line as the Rockets' starting center. The veteran big man now has six straight double-digit scoring efforts in a Houston uniform, and he'd also put together a three-game double-double streak before seeing it snapped Saturday. The 29-year-old is projected to continue serving in his current role until Clint Capela (thumb) returns sometime after the All-Star break, giving Faried plenty of value across all formats for the moment.
More News
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Grabs another double-double•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Second straight double-double•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Notches double-double in victory•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Starting Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Scores 13 points in team debut•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Expected to be available Monday•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...