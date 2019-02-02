Faried managed 23 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in the Rockets' 136-122 loss to the Nuggets on Friday.

Going up against one of his old squads, Faried turned in yet another strong line as the Rockets' starting center. The veteran big man now has six straight double-digit scoring efforts in a Houston uniform, and he'd also put together a three-game double-double streak before seeing it snapped Saturday. The 29-year-old is projected to continue serving in his current role until Clint Capela (thumb) returns sometime after the All-Star break, giving Faried plenty of value across all formats for the moment.