Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Scores 14 off the bench in loss
Lauvergne recorded 14 points (7-8 FG), four rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Friday's 124-109 loss to the Rockets.
Lauvergne's previous finger injury on his shooting hand seems to be in good shape as he shot 87.5 percent from the floor in limited action. Despite only playing 15 minutes, he was the second-leading scorer for the Spurs in a game where they were clearly outmatched. With the emergence of Kawhi Leonard and a healthy Pau Gasol, Lauvergne will only see worthy usage when Gasol is rested.
More News
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Not on injury report Saturday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Listed as probable for Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Probable Monday with finger injury•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Says he'll play Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Active Tuesday vs. Mavericks•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...