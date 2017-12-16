Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Scores 14 off the bench in loss

Lauvergne recorded 14 points (7-8 FG), four rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Friday's 124-109 loss to the Rockets.

Lauvergne's previous finger injury on his shooting hand seems to be in good shape as he shot 87.5 percent from the floor in limited action. Despite only playing 15 minutes, he was the second-leading scorer for the Spurs in a game where they were clearly outmatched. With the emergence of Kawhi Leonard and a healthy Pau Gasol, Lauvergne will only see worthy usage when Gasol is rested.