Poole is questionable for Saturday's game against Toronto due to a right hip contusion.
Poole has returned to the starting lineup over the last four matchups, averaging 17.8 points, 4.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game. He hasn't missed a game since Jan. 31, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up Saturday. Johnny Davis and Corey Kispert could see increased run if Poole is unavailable.
