2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Our experts answer five big questions after preseason Week 2

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

One more week of preseason action in the books, and we're one week closer to the games actually counting. Of course, these games count plenty for Fantasy, because they can tell us who is gaining their coach's favor, and who might be the best values once the games actually do matter.

We'll update our positional tiers and Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts over the next couple of weeks, but for now, here are our experts' — Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings — reactions to Week 2 of the preseason, and all of the latest big news from around the league.

1. How early would you be willing to draft Josh Gordon now?

Jamey Eisenberg: Round 4. He's the type of player who can win your league if he's right and on his game. Given the other receivers in that ADP —Brandin Cooks, Marvin Jones, Michael Crabtree and Allen Robinson — Gordon has a higher upside. I'll always take that type of player if the draft capital isn't too risky, and I don't think that's the case in Round 4.

Dave Richard: Man, I keep going back and forth on this. Here's what I know: Gordon has the potential to be dominant. However, last year he hit 10-plus Fantasy points in two of five games, and there's obviously risk for him to find himself suspended again. Normally, you'd roll the dice on a risky player like this in Round 6 or 7 but this is a special case. For now, I have Gordon as a fourth-rounder on the basis of him being back with the team and expected to practice soon. I'm thinking he'll be given a chance to get himself into game shape and contribute by Week 3. It feels like the chance of us getting blind-sided by bad news isn't very high at this point.

Heath Cummings: I think you can look at him at the end of the fourth round, about the time you start considering whether you should draft a quarterback. There's obviously still a lot of risk here but if everything goes right he's a No. 1 receiver.

2. Which player helped his value most in Week 2 of the preseason?

Jamey: There are so many players who qualify here: Christian McCaffrey, Marquise Goodwin, Trey Burton, Taywan Taylor, etc. But I'll go with Royce Freeman. He's the best running back in Denver and should separate himself from Devontae Booker sooner rather than later. I'm looking for him in Round 4 now.

Dave: Carlos Hyde, no question about it. Everyone knows who the studly Fantasy rushers are, but everyone wants to know which running backs have a chance to be sustainable starters later. Hyde has delivered each of the last two years and is poised to be the main back in Cleveland's offense. There's plenty to like about him, enough to start considering him as soon as Round 5.

Heath: The easy answer is Hyde, but I'm not sure we've made enough of Taywan Taylor yet. Yes, he had a big play in Week 2, but the bigger thing for him is Rishard Matthews can't get cleared and Corey Davis has struggled with both health and consistency. Taylor was not on my draft board before last week but I've bumped him up into my top 60 wide receivers based on opportunity and upside.

3. Which three position battles will you be watching most closely in preseason Week 3?

Jamey: The Broncos' running backs to make sure Freeman continues to outplay Booker. The Lions' running backs to see if Kerryon Johnson can outperform LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick. And the Bucs' and Seahawks's backfields to see if Chris Carson and Peyton Barber can maintain their hold on the No. 1 spots.

Dave: We think we know the running back situations in Detroit and Tampa Bay, but one big game from either team's rookie could change things. The Colts' run game remains a mystery. Philadelphia's passing game has a bunch of names to sift through. And there's always bewilderment over what the Patriots' run game looks like. How many position battles did you want again?

Heath: I'll be watching the Seahawks' and Chargers' receivers, and the Colts running backs. Specifically, in Los Angeles I'd like to see some signs that Mike Williams has a chance of passing Tyrell Williams in the preseason. Mike Williams made a spectacular touchdown catch this week, but it came from Geno Smith in the 3rd quarter. Can he do that with Rivers against a starting defense? I think he can, but the Chargers have to give him the opportunity.

4. Are you buying Christian McCaffrey as a workhorse now?

Jamey: Yes. He continues to dominate touches with the first team. While I was concerned about his ADP in Round 2 being too high before the preseason, now it's justified. He looks awesome.

Dave: Well, he played 17 straight snaps with Cam Newton to start the game, then got pulled for C.J. Anderson for the remaining seven with the starters. A similar situation played out in Preseason Week 1. He looks a little bigger and still, clearly, has amazing speed. Looks like Riverboat Ron isn't bluffing about using McCaffrey more, and a guy with his speed should be very dangerous in an offense with a running quarterback. I'm buying it — he's a top-15 overall player in PPR, top-20 in non-PPR for me.

Heath: I bumped his projected carries up to 152, but no, not to workhorse level yet. I have been impressed with him this preseason and have him ranked as a top-12 running back in PPR, but I still think C.J. Anderson is more than just a backup.

5. Would you be interested in either Jamaal Charles or Adrian Peterson if they sign in Washington?

Jamey: Nope.

Dave: I can't imagine demand for Peterson being too high on Draft Day. In four games with 20-plus carries, he notched nine or more Fantasy points in three of them. He had three Fantasy points or less in all of his other games, regardless of team. Seems like the kind of running back dice toss you'll take in Round 9 or 10.

Heath: Immediately? No. I don't believe either of these guys have enough left in the tank to be a feature back. But if they sign and then work their way to the top of the depth chart I'll no choice but to change my tune in a couple of weeks

So what sleepers should you snatch in your Fantasy Football draft? And which huge running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.