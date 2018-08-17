2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: QB Tier Rankings 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's quarterback tiers following the first week of the preseason.
Tiers. It's a pretty simple concept: You group similar players together, so you know when to expect them to go off the board.
Let's say you need a quarterback, but you don't have your heart set on just one. You'd be fine with any one of, say, Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson, and Cam Newton, and all three are on the board heading into your next pick, and you've got another pick right after that.
There's no need to panic. You can take another position, confident that at least one of that tier will be there when you make your next pick. That's the power of tiers.
Here are Dave Richard's latest for quarterback:
|Elite & Mega-Upside
|Excellent
|Very Good
|Rounds 4, 5
|Round 6
|Rounds 7, 8
|Aaron Rodgers
|Andrew Luck
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Tom Brady
|Russell Wilson
|Drew Brees
|Deshaun Watson
|Cam Newton
|
|
|
|
|High Value
|Late-round values
|
|Rounds 9 - 11
|Rounds 12+
|
|Kirk Cousins
|Eli Manning
|
|Carson Wentz
|Andy Dalton
|
|Patrick Mahomes
|Philip Rivers
|
|Matthew Stafford
|Jared Goff
|
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|Marcus Mariota
|
|Matt Ryan
|
|
