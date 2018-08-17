2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: QB Tier Rankings 3.0

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Tiers. It's a pretty simple concept: You group similar players together, so you know when to expect them to go off the board.

Let's say you need a quarterback, but you don't have your heart set on just one. You'd be fine with any one of, say, Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson, and Cam Newton, and all three are on the board heading into your next pick, and you've got another pick right after that.

There's no need to panic. You can take another position, confident that at least one of that tier will be there when you make your next pick. That's the power of tiers.

Here are Dave Richard's latest for quarterback:

Elite & Mega-Upside Excellent Very Good Rounds 4, 5 Round 6 Rounds 7, 8 Aaron Rodgers Andrew Luck Ben Roethlisberger Tom Brady Russell Wilson Drew Brees Deshaun Watson Cam Newton







High Value Late-round values

Rounds 9 - 11 Rounds 12+

Kirk Cousins Eli Manning

Carson Wentz Andy Dalton

Patrick Mahomes Philip Rivers

Matthew Stafford Jared Goff

Jimmy Garoppolo Marcus Mariota

Matt Ryan





