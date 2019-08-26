2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies, top 150, optimal strategy, auction pricing from proven experts

Fans everywhere are wrapping up their 2019 Fantasy football draft prep with regular season action set to begin in 10 days when the Bears take on the Packers on Thursday, Sept. 5 in Chicago. There will be millions of drafts between now and the start of the season, so having a winning 2019 Fantasy football strategy is paramount with so much competition. First-year running backs are always hot commodities, but which 2019 Fantasy football rookies are in the best position to succeed? Bears rookie David Montgomery and Ravens rookie Justice Hill have shown flashes this preseason, but will they sustain that level of performance when games begin to count? The 2019 Fantasy football advice from SportsLine's new draft bible tackles those questions and much more. It's chock-full of 2019 Fantasy football tips to make sure you're the most prepared owner in your league whether you're in a snake, auction, best ball or dynasty draft.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The guide includes SportsLine's analysis of potential late-round 2019 Fantasy football sleepers to target:

TE Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders - Waller is a converted wide receiver with elite size and athleticism. At 6'6", 255 pounds, Waller's 4.46 40-yard dash and 89th percentile burst score make him a mismatch for opposing defenders. The Raiders have hyped Waller up all offseason, and he appears locked in as the starting tight end. Jared Cook finished as the TE5 and TE12 over the past two seasons for Oakland.

RB Darwin Thompson, Kansas City Chiefs - Thompson isn't even being selected in the first 250 picks, as most expect Carlos Hyde to be Damien Williams' clear handcuff. If Williams proves unable to shoulder a large workload, Thompson could grab a significant role in the NFL's No. 1 offense.

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills - From Week 12 on, no QB scored more Fantasy points than Josh Allen. He averaged 7.7 rushing attempts in 11 starts last year. Since the 2000 season, there have been 25 quarterbacks to average six rushing attempts in at least 14 games, and Allen is in line to join that group. The average Fantasy finish of those quarterbacks was QB7.

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2019 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the first round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for 2019 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2019 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.