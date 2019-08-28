2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies, top 150, picks, best strategy from proven experts

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked to be in mid-season form in his Week 3 preseason appearance against the 49ers. Mahomes, who threw 50 touchdown passes last season, completed 8-of-10 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. He'll continue to be the top target at quarterback during everyone's 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. Running back Damien Williams may have also cemented himself as one of top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts with his preseason performance against San Francisco, recording three receptions for 74 yards and a score. Last season, he scored eight times in the Chiefs' final five games, averaging 114.4 total yards and 18.6 touches per game. Should Williams be an integral part of your 2019 Fantasy football strategy? With drafts happening in earnest, you'll need the most up-to-date information to make optimal Fantasy football picks. That's exactly why you'll want to see the latest Fantasy football advice from SportsLine's new draft bible. Their top experts have put together the ultimate one-stop shop for Fantasy football strategy. It's loaded with 2019 Fantasy football tips that could be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed. It'll also show you the top 2019 Fantasy football rookies to select.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The guide includes SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football snake draft strategy, with three core principles you should keep in mind on draft day:

Understand Your Draft Position - You can never participate in too many mock drafts. The point of entering multiple drafts leading up to yours is to get a strong feel for your position. If you've drafted in every slot from one to 12, you'll be ready.

Know Your Competition - Have a big Cowboys fan in your league? Let him draft Amari Cooper in the first round. Maybe you know one of your fellow owners wants Antonio Brown at any cost, so you can snipe that player before they get the chance to take him. Every league has a casual fan or two; keep an eye on them and wait for value picks to fall to you.

Wait on Quarterback - There are 32 starting quarterbacks in the National Football League. Depending on your league size, and whether or not it is a superflex, you're starting 12 every week. Don't take Deshaun Watson in the second round unless your league setup demands it. Just wait and ride Philip Rivers in the 14th to a championship.

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2019 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the first round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for 2019 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2019 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.