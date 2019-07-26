2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, optimal advice, rookies, strategy, top 150 from proven experts

With NFL training camps opening up this week, the two best teams in the AFC West last season are making early headlines based on who is and isn't expected to be at practice in the coming days. The NFL decided not to suspend Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes will have his best deep-ball threat on the field, while Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers will have to do without Melvin Gordon for the foreseeable future as he holds out for a new contract. Of course, 2019 Fantasy football draft prep begins in earnest with the start of training camp as injuries and depth chart upheaval ultimately impacts ADP. And that's why you'll want to stay up to speed with the 2019 Fantasy Football Draft Bible from SportsLine. Whether you're entering a snake, best ball, auction or dynasty league, its 2019 Fantasy football advice and tips will help give you an edge as you approach your upcoming drafts.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The guide includes three key pieces of Fantasy football advice for snake drafts:

Wait on your Quarterback - In an increasingly passing-oriented league, quarterbacks are regularly piling up big numbers and gone are the days where you should feel the need to draft QB, RB and WR in one order or another with your first three picks. There's little to no separation these days among top quarterbacks, with the difference between the No. 5 and No. 15 quarterbacks often a matter of just a couple points per game, which means you can grab a quality quarterback late or even try your hand at streaming quarterbacks week-to-week based on matchups.

Ignore ADP (a little bit) - Don't pass on Mark Ingram because he's far down in your queue. If you want a player, go get that player. Jump a round or two if you must. This goes for the other direction as well. If a player is slipping a round or two, pounce on them. ADP means absolutely nothing the minute your draft ends.

Understand your Scoring Settings - Sounds obvious, but there is always fine print. It makes a difference if your league scores four or six points for a passing touchdown. Points per reception give players different value. If your league awards points for kick or punt returns, players like Julian Edelman have more value. Understand how your team defense and special team scoring works, too. All of these add up and knowing how you accumulate them is crucial to your success.

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2019 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the first round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for 2019 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2019 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.