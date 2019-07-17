2019 Fantasy Football Dynasty Running Back Rankings: Do David Johnson Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley deserve a spot in the top 10?

Heath Cummings says 27 may be the new 30 at running back, and you need to plan your long-term strategy accordingly.

Remember when we used to argue about whether 30 was too old for a running back? In 2018 just one of the top 38 running backs was on the wrong side of 30. Not one of my top-60 running backs on the list below are that old.

And it's not just that I'm ignoring a lot of old guys — besides LeSean McCoy and Adrian Peterson. It's that this position has turned over and gotten really young really fast. Of my top 23 Dynasty running backs only David Johnson, Le'Veon Bell and Melvin Gordon will be over 25 years old at the start of the season. And would anyone really be surprised if Johnson and Bell fell out of the top 20 this season? I think we'd all expect it in the next three years. 

This brings me to the question before the rankings: How do we value and Johnson, Bell and Todd Gurley in a league with so many young backs?

Gurley isn't as old as Johnson or Bell, but he may be the most concerning. In what is supposed to be Gurley's prime, the Rams traded up to draft Darrell Henderson, because there's definitely something that isn't right about his knee. We just don't know how important that something is. He's the lowest of the three for me because I believe his ceiling will be limited due to workload concerns, and his longterm floor has all but disappeared. 

Bell looked like one of the only backs who could challenge Gurley when he was in Pittsburgh, but he'll have to deal with more attention, a worse offensive line, and Adam Gase. Gase doesn't have a great history dealing with big personalities and has already talked about not using Bell as extensively on the ground. I can't get the 27-year-old into my top-10, because two-to-three years of borderline No. 1 production won't quite do it.

Johnson doesn't have an injury concern and hasn't switched teams, but he might as well have. Kiliff Kingsbbury is bringing a new universe to Arizona and we have no idea what that means for a feature back. Johnson will also deal with a rookie quarterback and below-average offensive line. He's my favorite of this group but it would still be hard to use more than a second round pick on him in a Dynasty league.

The future is now at the running back position and that's caused drastic change at the top of the Dynasty rankings. 

Top 60 Dynasty Running Backs

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Saquon Barkley

NYG

22

2

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

24

3

Alvin Kamara

NO

24

4

Christian McCaffrey

CAR

23

5

Joe Mixon

CIN

23

6

Melvin Gordon

LAC

26

7

Nick Chubb

CLE

23

8

James Conner

PIT

24

9

Dalvin Cook

MIN

24

10

David Johnson

ARI

27

11

Leonard Fournette

JAC

24

12

Le'Veon Bell

NYJ

27

13

Todd Gurley

LAR

25

14

Kerryon Johnson

DET

22

15

David Montgomery

CHI

22

16

Josh Jacobs

OAK

21

17

Aaron Jones

GB

24

18

Sony Michel

NE

24

19

Phillip Lindsay

DEN

25

20

Marlon Mack

IND

23

21

Tarik Cohen

CHI

24

22

Derrius Guice

WAS

22

23

Derrick Henry

TEN

25

24

Devonta Freeman

ATL

27

25

Darrell Henderson

LAR

22

26

Damien Williams

KC

27

27

Kenyan Drake

MIA

25

28

Rashaad Penny

SEA

23

29

Chris Carson

SEA

25

30

Miles Sanders

PHI

22

31

Tevin Coleman

SF

26

32

Royce Freeman

DEN

23

33

Mark Ingram

BAL

29

34

Lamar Miller

HOU

28

35

Damien Harris

NE

22

36

Kareem Hunt

CLE

24

37

Jordan Howard

PHI

24

38

Jerick McKinnon

SF

27

39

James White

NE

27

40

Ito Smith

ATL

23

41

Alexander Mattison

MIN

21

42

Bruce Anderson

TB

22

43

Ronald Jones II

TB

22

44

Devin Singletary

BUF

22

45

Austin Ekeler

LAC

24

46

Latavius Murray

NO

29

47

D'Onta Foreman

HOU

23

48

Justice Hill

BAL

21

49

Nyheim Hines

IND

22

50

Kalen Ballage

MIA

23

51

Darwin Thompson

KC

23

52

Jamaal Williams

GB

24

53

Peyton Barber

TB

25

54

Carlos Hyde

KC

28

55

Benny Snell Jr.

PIT

21

56

Jaylen Samuels

PIT

23

57

Matt Breida

SF

24

58

Jalen Richard

OAK

25

59

Duke Johnson

CLE

25

60

Dion Lewis

TEN

28

