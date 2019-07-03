Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Youth leads way in startup Dynasty league
Jamey Eisenberg looks at how several teams built their rosters in a startup Dynasty league, with younger players getting an edge over guys like David Johnson, Julio Jones and Aaron Rodgers.
We recently held a 12-team startup Dynasty mock draft with members of our CBS Sports staff. Many of you are getting involved in Dynasty leagues, which is awesome, and we wanted to give you an example of what a real draft might look like.
It's different than most of the seasonal mock drafts we usually do because the goal is different. You want to win in 2019, obviously. But you also want to be good for the future.
And that's where you have to find the right balance with your roster. It could lead to some tough decisions.
For example, in a seasonal league, David Johnson is expected to be drafted ahead of guys like Joe Mixon and Dalvin Cook. But in a dynasty league, Mixon (22) and Cook (23) potentially have more long-term value than Johnson, who is 27.
Julio Jones also is expected to be drafted ahead of Odell Beckham, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Michael Thomas. But Jones is 30, and Beckham (26), Smith-Schuster (22) and Thomas (26) have youth on their side.
In this mock draft -- which was 22 rounds, PPR and featured a starting lineup with three receivers, two flex spots (RB/WR/TE) and one Superflex spot where you can use a quarterback -- you can see how several managers favored youth over proven commodities. While Johnson and Jones fell to Round 2, the most glaring selection came from Ben Gretch with the first pick in Round 3 with D.J. Moore.
Ben drafted Moore ahead of other receivers like Antonio Brown, Adam Thielen, A.J. Green and T.Y. Hilton, among others. Moore was the No. 11 receiver off the board. While I don't agree with this pick, I understand the selection. Moore, 22, could be a star as the No. 1 receiver for the Panthers for many years to come, but I would not have drafted him this early.
Ben leaned on young players more than anyone else in this draft, and he could have an exceptional team in the future. He drafted rookie receivers in N'Keal Harry (Round 6), Andy Isabella (Round 10) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (Round 13), and he has rookie running backs Tony Pollard (Round 17) and Trayveon Williams (Round 19), who could play pivotal roles on their respective teams.
Ben also has young tight ends in Dallas Goedert (Round 11) and Darren Waller (Round 20), although he also has Vance McDonald (Round 14). And Ben drafted Baker Mayfield in Round 5 as the No. 3 quarterback off the board. Mayfield (24) is younger than Andrew Luck (29) and Aaron Rodgers (35), so you can understand that move.
Ben's likely starting lineup is Mayfield at quarterback, Saquon Barkley and Royce Freeman at running back, Moore, Stefon Diggs and Tyler Boyd at receiver and McDonald at tight end. He has Dak Prescott at Superflex and likely Harry and Will Fuller at his other flex spots. If Ben doesn't win this league in 2019, he could have established his roster to be successful for many years to come depending on the moves he makes in the offseason. That's one approach you can take in a start-up dynasty league.
Another approach in this format is still relying on veterans to try and win now, especially when they fall to favorable spots in the draft. Two owners seemed to do this and built competitive rosters for 2019.
Adam Aizer took advantage of Johnson being there in Round 2, and he got Julian Edelman in Round 6, Mark Ingram in Round 7 and Jared Cook in Round 13. He still managed to get younger players with upside as well, including Deshaun Watson in Round 4, Dante Pettis in Round 5, Mecole Hardman in Round 8 and Marquise Brown in Round 10.
Adam likely has a starting lineup of Watson at quarterback, Johnson and Mixon at running back, Edelman, Pettis and Tyreek Hill at receiver and Cook at tight end. He will likely play Mitchell Trubisky at Superflex, Ingram at one flex spot and potentially Brown, DeSean Jackson or D'Onta Foreman at the other flex position.
Michael Kiser did something similar with proven players. After starting his team with Cook, Mike Evans and Thielen, he grabbed Hilton in Round 4 and Devonta Freeman in Round 5. Hilton and Freeman will typically go earlier in a seasonal league. Michael also drafted Allen Robinson in Round 8, Latavius Murray in Round 13 and Jordan Reed in Round 15.
He still managed to get younger players with upside in Courtland Sutton (Round 9), A.J. Brown (Round 10), Kahale Warring (Round 17) and Terry McLaurin (Round 18), but the strength of his team is with his veterans.
Michael likely has a starting lineup of Jared Goff at quarterback, Cook and Freeman at running back, Evans, Thielen and Hilton at receiver and Reed at tight end. He will likely play Matthew Stafford at Superflex, and Sammy Watkins and Robinson at the other flex positions.
As for my team, I tried to take a balanced approach of veterans and younger players, but I did let age be the tiebreaker. From the No. 2 spot, I started with Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Aaron Jones, which I was thrilled with.
My receiving corps is extremely young with Calvin Ridley, Mike Williams, Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Michael Gallup, Diontae Johnson and Trey Quinn all in their third season or less. My only veteran receivers are Donte Moncrief and Emmanuel Sanders, and I love the upside of this group.
Ridley and Williams look poised for stardom after the way they played in 2018, and I wouldn't be surprised if Samuel is better than Moore this season. And I was able to draft Samuel in Round 10. I also could have the No. 2 receiver in Green Bay with Valdes-Scantling and the No. 2 receiver in Pittsburgh with Moncrief.
Aside from McCaffrey and Jones, the rest of my running backs are Ronald Jones, Miles Sanders, Bryce Love and Rodney Anderson. I'm expecting Jones to be the best running back in Tampa Bay this season and be much better than his rookie campaign in 2018, and I'm excited about Sanders as a rookie in Philadelphia.
Love and Anderson are more about 2020 and beyond if healthy. Love could potentially be the starter in Washington if Derrius Guice struggles or gets hurt again, and Anderson could eventually replace Giovani Bernard in Cincinnati as the No. 2 running back behind Mixon. Love and Anderson are coming off ACL injuries from 2018, but both are highly talented and worth late-round selections in this format.
My starting lineup is likely Luck at quarterback, McCaffrey and Aaron Jones at running back, Ridley, Williams and Samuel at receiver and Kittle at tight end. I have Jimmy Garoppolo at Superflex and likely Ronald Jones and Miles Sanders at the other flex positions unless Valdes-Scantling or Moncrief force their way into one or both of these spots.
In this league, all rushing and receiving touchdowns are worth six points, and quarterback touchdowns are worth five points. We award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point per reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, SUPERFLEX (QB/RB/WR/TE), 2 FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are 11 reserve spots for a 22-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Ben Gretch
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|3
|Meron Berkson
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|Heath Cummings
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|6
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Adams WR GB
|7
|Chris Towers
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|8
|Will Brinson
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|9
|Adam Aizer
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|10
|Tommy Tran
|M. Thomas WR NO
|11
|Michael Kiser
|D. Cook RB MIN
|12
|R.J. White
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|R.J. White
|J. Conner RB PIT
|14
|Michael Kiser
|M. Evans WR TB
|15
|Tommy Tran
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|16
|Adam Aizer
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|17
|Will Brinson
|J. Jones WR ATL
|18
|Chris Towers
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|19
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Allen WR LAC
|20
|Andrew Baumhor
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|21
|Heath Cummings
|T. Kelce TE KC
|22
|Meron Berkson
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|23
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Kittle TE SF
|24
|Ben Gretch
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Ben Gretch
|D. Moore WR CAR
|26
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Jones RB GB
|27
|Meron Berkson
|A. Brown WR OAK
|28
|Heath Cummings
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|29
|Andrew Baumhor
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|30
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Johnson RB DET
|31
|Chris Towers
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|32
|Will Brinson
|M. Mack RB IND
|33
|Adam Aizer
|T. Hill WR KC
|34
|Tommy Tran
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|35
|Michael Kiser
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|36
|R.J. White
|A. Green WR CIN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|R.J. White
|K. Golladay WR DET
|38
|Michael Kiser
|T. Hilton WR IND
|39
|Tommy Tran
|R. Woods WR LAR
|40
|Adam Aizer
|D. Watson QB HOU
|41
|Will Brinson
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|42
|Chris Towers
|D. Williams RB KC
|43
|Jack Capotorto
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|44
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Godwin WR TB
|45
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|46
|Meron Berkson
|D. Henry RB TEN
|47
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|48
|Ben Gretch
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Ben Gretch
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|50
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Luck QB IND
|51
|Meron Berkson
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|52
|Heath Cummings
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|53
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|54
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Carson RB SEA
|55
|Chris Towers
|O. Howard TE TB
|56
|Will Brinson
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|57
|Adam Aizer
|D. Pettis WR SF
|58
|Tommy Tran
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|59
|Michael Kiser
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|60
|R.J. White
|S. Michel RB NE
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|R.J. White
|H. Henry TE LAC
|62
|Michael Kiser
|S. Watkins WR KC
|63
|Tommy Tran
|E. Engram TE NYG
|64
|Adam Aizer
|J. Edelman WR NE
|65
|Will Brinson
|R. Penny RB SEA
|66
|Chris Towers
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|67
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Newton QB CAR
|68
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Guice RB WAS
|69
|Heath Cummings
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|70
|Meron Berkson
|K. Murray QB ARI
|71
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Williams WR LAC
|72
|Ben Gretch
|N. Harry WR NE
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Ben Gretch
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|74
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|75
|Meron Berkson
|J. Landry WR CLE
|76
|Heath Cummings
|C. Davis WR TEN
|77
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Coleman RB SF
|78
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|79
|Chris Towers
|K. Drake RB MIA
|80
|Will Brinson
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|81
|Adam Aizer
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|82
|Tommy Tran
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|83
|Michael Kiser
|J. Goff QB LAR
|84
|R.J. White
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|R.J. White
|J. White RB NE
|86
|Michael Kiser
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|87
|Tommy Tran
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|88
|Adam Aizer
|M. Hardman WR KC
|89
|Will Brinson
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|90
|Chris Towers
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|91
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|92
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|93
|Heath Cummings
|J. Winston QB TB
|94
|Meron Berkson
|E. Ebron TE IND
|95
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Jones RB TB
|96
|Ben Gretch
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Ben Gretch
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|98
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|99
|Meron Berkson
|P. Campbell WR IND
|100
|Heath Cummings
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|101
|Andrew Baumhor
|N. Fant TE DEN
|102
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|103
|Chris Towers
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|104
|Will Brinson
|L. Miller RB HOU
|105
|Adam Aizer
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|106
|Tommy Tran
|J. Allen QB BUF
|107
|Michael Kiser
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|108
|R.J. White
|M. Jones WR DET
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|R.J. White
|D. Brees QB NO
|110
|Michael Kiser
|A. Brown WR TEN
|111
|Tommy Tran
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|112
|Adam Aizer
|M. Brown WR BAL
|113
|Will Brinson
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|114
|Chris Towers
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|115
|Jack Capotorto
|G. Allison WR GB
|116
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Howard RB PHI
|117
|Heath Cummings
|D. Samuel WR SF
|118
|Meron Berkson
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|119
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|120
|Ben Gretch
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Ben Gretch
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|122
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|123
|Meron Berkson
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|124
|Heath Cummings
|D. Harris RB NE
|125
|Andrew Baumhor
|I. Smith RB ATL
|126
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Haskins QB WAS
|127
|Chris Towers
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|128
|Will Brinson
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|129
|Adam Aizer
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|130
|Tommy Tran
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|131
|Michael Kiser
|P. Barber RB TB
|132
|R.J. White
|A. Miller WR CHI
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|R.J. White
|G. Tate WR NYG
|134
|Michael Kiser
|M. Stafford QB DET
|135
|Tommy Tran
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|136
|Adam Aizer
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|137
|Will Brinson
|J. Rosen QB MIA
|138
|Chris Towers
|T. Williams WR OAK
|139
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|140
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Washington WR PIT
|141
|Heath Cummings
|J. Gordon WR NE
|142
|Meron Berkson
|N. Foles QB JAC
|143
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|144
|Ben Gretch
|M. Breida RB SF
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Ben Gretch
|J. Arcega-Whiteside WR PHI
|146
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|147
|Meron Berkson
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|148
|Heath Cummings
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|149
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Foster WR BUF
|150
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Williams RB GB
|151
|Chris Towers
|T. Brady QB NE
|152
|Will Brinson
|N. Hines RB IND
|153
|Adam Aizer
|J. Cook TE NO
|154
|Tommy Tran
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|155
|Michael Kiser
|L. Murray RB NO
|156
|R.J. White
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|R.J. White
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|158
|Michael Kiser
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|159
|Tommy Tran
|D. Carr QB OAK
|160
|Adam Aizer
|T. Smith WR NO
|161
|Will Brinson
|J. Hill RB BAL
|162
|Chris Towers
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|163
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Robinson WR KC
|164
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|165
|Heath Cummings
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|166
|Meron Berkson
|D. Thompson RB KC
|167
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Dalton QB CIN
|168
|Ben Gretch
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Ben Gretch
|M. Lee WR JAC
|170
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|171
|Meron Berkson
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|172
|Heath Cummings
|D. Funchess WR IND
|173
|Andrew Baumhor
|H. Butler WR ARI
|174
|Jack Capotorto
|Ravens DST BAL
|175
|Chris Towers
|C. Hyde RB KC
|176
|Will Brinson
|M. Brown RB LAR
|177
|Adam Aizer
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|178
|Tommy Tran
|A. Humphries WR TEN
|179
|Michael Kiser
|J. Reed TE WAS
|180
|R.J. White
|Bears DST CHI
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|R.J. White
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|182
|Michael Kiser
|Bills DST BUF
|183
|Tommy Tran
|J. Richard RB OAK
|184
|Adam Aizer
|D. Jones QB NYG
|185
|Will Brinson
|J. Sternberger TE GB
|186
|Chris Towers
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|187
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Snell RB PIT
|188
|Andrew Baumhor
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|189
|Heath Cummings
|D. Williams RB GB
|190
|Meron Berkson
|K. Stills WR MIA
|191
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Love RB WAS
|192
|Ben Gretch
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Ben Gretch
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|194
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Jaguars DST JAC
|195
|Meron Berkson
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|196
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|197
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Adams RB PHI
|198
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Brate TE TB
|199
|Chris Towers
|J. Brown WR BUF
|200
|Will Brinson
|A. Callaway WR CLE
|201
|Adam Aizer
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|202
|Tommy Tran
|J. Oliver TE JAC
|203
|Michael Kiser
|K. Warring TE HOU
|204
|R.J. White
|T. Burton TE CHI
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|R.J. White
|D. Parker WR MIA
|206
|Michael Kiser
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|207
|Tommy Tran
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|208
|Adam Aizer
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|209
|Will Brinson
|R. Cobb WR DAL
|210
|Chris Towers
|Rams DST LAR
|211
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Bridgewater QB NO
|212
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Lock QB DEN
|213
|Heath Cummings
|B. Anderson RB TB
|214
|Meron Berkson
|J. Flacco QB DEN
|215
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Walker TE TEN
|216
|Ben Gretch
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Ben Gretch
|T. Williams RB CIN
|218
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|219
|Meron Berkson
|Chargers DST LAC
|220
|Heath Cummings
|K. Cole WR JAC
|221
|Andrew Baumhor
|Vikings DST MIN
|222
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Manning QB NYG
|223
|Chris Towers
|J. Graham TE GB
|224
|Will Brinson
|T. Gabriel WR CHI
|225
|Adam Aizer
|W. Dissly TE SEA
|226
|Tommy Tran
|Saints DST NO
|227
|Michael Kiser
|D. Amendola WR DET
|228
|R.J. White
|D. Moore WR SEA
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|R.J. White
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|230
|Michael Kiser
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|231
|Tommy Tran
|C. Anderson RB DET
|232
|Adam Aizer
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|233
|Will Brinson
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|234
|Chris Towers
|J. Doyle TE IND
|235
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Ginn WR NO
|236
|Andrew Baumhor
|Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
|237
|Heath Cummings
|M. Davis RB CHI
|238
|Meron Berkson
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|239
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Quinn WR WAS
|240
|Ben Gretch
|D. Waller TE OAK
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Ben Gretch
|J. Ross WR CIN
|242
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Anderson RB CIN
|243
|Meron Berkson
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|244
|Heath Cummings
|D. Chark WR JAC
|245
|Andrew Baumhor
|G. Jennings WR SEA
|246
|Jack Capotorto
|Cowboys DST DAL
|247
|Chris Towers
|C. Moore WR BAL
|248
|Will Brinson
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|249
|Adam Aizer
|R. Ridley WR CHI
|250
|Tommy Tran
|R. Higgins WR CLE
|251
|Michael Kiser
|T. Yeldon RB BUF
|252
|R.J. White
|M. Weber RB DAL
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|253
|R.J. White
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|254
|Michael Kiser
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|255
|Tommy Tran
|H. Renfrow WR OAK
|256
|Adam Aizer
|Browns DST CLE
|257
|Will Brinson
|Eagles DST PHI
|258
|Chris Towers
|P. Richardson WR WAS
|259
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Kirkwood WR NO
|260
|Andrew Baumhor
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|261
|Heath Cummings
|Texans DST HOU
|262
|Meron Berkson
|K. Harmon WR WAS
|263
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Artis-Payne RB CAR
|264
|Ben Gretch
|Patriots DST NE
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|24
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|3
|25
|D. Moore WR CAR
|4
|48
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|5
|49
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|6
|72
|N. Harry WR NE
|7
|73
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|96
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|9
|97
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|10
|120
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|11
|121
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|12
|144
|M. Breida RB SF
|13
|145
|J. Arcega-Whiteside WR PHI
|14
|168
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|15
|169
|M. Lee WR JAC
|16
|192
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|17
|193
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|18
|216
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|19
|217
|T. Williams RB CIN
|20
|240
|D. Waller TE OAK
|21
|241
|J. Ross WR CIN
|22
|264
|Patriots DST NE
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|23
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|26
|A. Jones RB GB
|4
|47
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|5
|50
|A. Luck QB IND
|6
|71
|M. Williams WR LAC
|7
|74
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|8
|95
|R. Jones RB TB
|9
|98
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|10
|119
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|11
|122
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|12
|143
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|13
|146
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|14
|167
|A. Dalton QB CIN
|15
|170
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|16
|191
|B. Love RB WAS
|17
|194
|Jaguars DST JAC
|18
|215
|D. Walker TE TEN
|19
|218
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|20
|239
|T. Quinn WR WAS
|21
|242
|R. Anderson RB CIN
|22
|263
|C. Artis-Payne RB CAR
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|22
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|3
|27
|A. Brown WR OAK
|4
|46
|D. Henry RB TEN
|5
|51
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|70
|K. Murray QB ARI
|7
|75
|J. Landry WR CLE
|8
|94
|E. Ebron TE IND
|9
|99
|P. Campbell WR IND
|10
|118
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|11
|123
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|12
|142
|N. Foles QB JAC
|13
|147
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|14
|166
|D. Thompson RB KC
|15
|171
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|16
|190
|K. Stills WR MIA
|17
|195
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|18
|214
|J. Flacco QB DEN
|19
|219
|Chargers DST LAC
|20
|238
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|21
|243
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|22
|262
|K. Harmon WR WAS
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|21
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|28
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|4
|45
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|52
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|6
|69
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|7
|76
|C. Davis WR TEN
|8
|93
|J. Winston QB TB
|9
|100
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|10
|117
|D. Samuel WR SF
|11
|124
|D. Harris RB NE
|12
|141
|J. Gordon WR NE
|13
|148
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|14
|165
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|15
|172
|D. Funchess WR IND
|16
|189
|D. Williams RB GB
|17
|196
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|18
|213
|B. Anderson RB TB
|19
|220
|K. Cole WR JAC
|20
|237
|M. Davis RB CHI
|21
|244
|D. Chark WR JAC
|22
|261
|Texans DST HOU
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|20
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|3
|29
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|4
|44
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|53
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|6
|68
|D. Guice RB WAS
|7
|77
|T. Coleman RB SF
|8
|92
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|9
|101
|N. Fant TE DEN
|10
|116
|J. Howard RB PHI
|11
|125
|I. Smith RB ATL
|12
|140
|J. Washington WR PIT
|13
|149
|R. Foster WR BUF
|14
|164
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|15
|173
|H. Butler WR ARI
|16
|188
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|17
|197
|J. Adams RB PHI
|18
|212
|D. Lock QB DEN
|19
|221
|Vikings DST MIN
|20
|236
|Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
|21
|245
|G. Jennings WR SEA
|22
|260
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|19
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|30
|K. Johnson RB DET
|4
|43
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|5
|54
|C. Carson RB SEA
|6
|67
|C. Newton QB CAR
|7
|78
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|8
|91
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|9
|102
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|10
|115
|G. Allison WR GB
|11
|126
|D. Haskins QB WAS
|12
|139
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|13
|150
|J. Williams RB GB
|14
|163
|D. Robinson WR KC
|15
|174
|Ravens DST BAL
|16
|187
|B. Snell RB PIT
|17
|198
|C. Brate TE TB
|18
|211
|T. Bridgewater QB NO
|19
|222
|E. Manning QB NYG
|20
|235
|T. Ginn WR NO
|21
|246
|Cowboys DST DAL
|22
|259
|K. Kirkwood WR NO
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|2
|18
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|3
|31
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|4
|42
|D. Williams RB KC
|5
|55
|O. Howard TE TB
|6
|66
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|7
|79
|K. Drake RB MIA
|8
|90
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|9
|103
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|10
|114
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|11
|127
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|12
|138
|T. Williams WR OAK
|13
|151
|T. Brady QB NE
|14
|162
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|15
|175
|C. Hyde RB KC
|16
|186
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|17
|199
|J. Brown WR BUF
|18
|210
|Rams DST LAR
|19
|223
|J. Graham TE GB
|20
|234
|J. Doyle TE IND
|21
|247
|C. Moore WR BAL
|22
|258
|P. Richardson WR WAS
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|2
|17
|J. Jones WR ATL
|3
|32
|M. Mack RB IND
|4
|41
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|5
|56
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|6
|65
|R. Penny RB SEA
|7
|80
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|8
|89
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|104
|L. Miller RB HOU
|10
|113
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|11
|128
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|12
|137
|J. Rosen QB MIA
|13
|152
|N. Hines RB IND
|14
|161
|J. Hill RB BAL
|15
|176
|M. Brown RB LAR
|16
|185
|J. Sternberger TE GB
|17
|200
|A. Callaway WR CLE
|18
|209
|R. Cobb WR DAL
|19
|224
|T. Gabriel WR CHI
|20
|233
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|21
|248
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|22
|257
|Eagles DST PHI
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|16
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|3
|33
|T. Hill WR KC
|4
|40
|D. Watson QB HOU
|5
|57
|D. Pettis WR SF
|6
|64
|J. Edelman WR NE
|7
|81
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|8
|88
|M. Hardman WR KC
|9
|105
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|10
|112
|M. Brown WR BAL
|11
|129
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|12
|136
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|13
|153
|J. Cook TE NO
|14
|160
|T. Smith WR NO
|15
|177
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|16
|184
|D. Jones QB NYG
|17
|201
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|18
|208
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|19
|225
|W. Dissly TE SEA
|20
|232
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|21
|249
|R. Ridley WR CHI
|22
|256
|Browns DST CLE
|Tommy Tran
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|15
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|34
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|4
|39
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|58
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|6
|63
|E. Engram TE NYG
|7
|82
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|8
|87
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|9
|106
|J. Allen QB BUF
|10
|111
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|11
|130
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|12
|135
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|13
|154
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|14
|159
|D. Carr QB OAK
|15
|178
|A. Humphries WR TEN
|16
|183
|J. Richard RB OAK
|17
|202
|J. Oliver TE JAC
|18
|207
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|19
|226
|Saints DST NO
|20
|231
|C. Anderson RB DET
|21
|250
|R. Higgins WR CLE
|22
|255
|H. Renfrow WR OAK
|Michael Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|14
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|35
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|38
|T. Hilton WR IND
|5
|59
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|6
|62
|S. Watkins WR KC
|7
|83
|J. Goff QB LAR
|8
|86
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|9
|107
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|10
|110
|A. Brown WR TEN
|11
|131
|P. Barber RB TB
|12
|134
|M. Stafford QB DET
|13
|155
|L. Murray RB NO
|14
|158
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|15
|179
|J. Reed TE WAS
|16
|182
|Bills DST BUF
|17
|203
|K. Warring TE HOU
|18
|206
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|19
|227
|D. Amendola WR DET
|20
|230
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|21
|251
|T. Yeldon RB BUF
|22
|254
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|2
|13
|J. Conner RB PIT
|3
|36
|A. Green WR CIN
|4
|37
|K. Golladay WR DET
|5
|60
|S. Michel RB NE
|6
|61
|H. Henry TE LAC
|7
|84
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|8
|85
|J. White RB NE
|9
|108
|M. Jones WR DET
|10
|109
|D. Brees QB NO
|11
|132
|A. Miller WR CHI
|12
|133
|G. Tate WR NYG
|13
|156
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|14
|157
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|15
|180
|Bears DST CHI
|16
|181
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|17
|204
|T. Burton TE CHI
|18
|205
|D. Parker WR MIA
|19
|228
|D. Moore WR SEA
|20
|229
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|21
|252
|M. Weber RB DAL
|22
|253
|R. Burkhead RB NE
