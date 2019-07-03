Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Youth leads way in startup Dynasty league

Jamey Eisenberg looks at how several teams built their rosters in a startup Dynasty league, with younger players getting an edge over guys like David Johnson, Julio Jones and Aaron Rodgers.

We recently held a 12-team startup Dynasty mock draft with members of our CBS Sports staff. Many of you are getting involved in Dynasty leagues, which is awesome, and we wanted to give you an example of what a real draft might look like.

It's different than most of the seasonal mock drafts we usually do because the goal is different. You want to win in 2019, obviously. But you also want to be good for the future.

And that's where you have to find the right balance with your roster. It could lead to some tough decisions.

For example, in a seasonal league, David Johnson is expected to be drafted ahead of guys like Joe Mixon and Dalvin Cook. But in a dynasty league, Mixon (22) and Cook (23) potentially have more long-term value than Johnson, who is 27.

Julio Jones also is expected to be drafted ahead of Odell Beckham, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Michael Thomas. But Jones is 30, and Beckham (26), Smith-Schuster (22) and Thomas (26) have youth on their side.

In this mock draft -- which was 22 rounds, PPR and featured a starting lineup with three receivers, two flex spots (RB/WR/TE) and one Superflex spot where you can use a quarterback -- you can see how several managers favored youth over proven commodities. While Johnson and Jones fell to Round 2, the most glaring selection came from Ben Gretch with the first pick in Round 3 with D.J. Moore.

Ben drafted Moore ahead of other receivers like Antonio Brown, Adam Thielen, A.J. Green and T.Y. Hilton, among others. Moore was the No. 11 receiver off the board. While I don't agree with this pick, I understand the selection. Moore, 22, could be a star as the No. 1 receiver for the Panthers for many years to come, but I would not have drafted him this early.

Ben leaned on young players more than anyone else in this draft, and he could have an exceptional team in the future. He drafted rookie receivers in N'Keal Harry (Round 6), Andy Isabella (Round 10) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (Round 13), and he has rookie running backs Tony Pollard (Round 17) and Trayveon Williams (Round 19), who could play pivotal roles on their respective teams.

Ben also has young tight ends in Dallas Goedert (Round 11) and Darren Waller (Round 20), although he also has Vance McDonald (Round 14). And Ben drafted Baker Mayfield in Round 5 as the No. 3 quarterback off the board. Mayfield (24) is younger than Andrew Luck (29) and Aaron Rodgers (35), so you can understand that move.

Ben's likely starting lineup is Mayfield at quarterback, Saquon Barkley and Royce Freeman at running back, Moore, Stefon Diggs and Tyler Boyd at receiver and McDonald at tight end. He has Dak Prescott at Superflex and likely Harry and Will Fuller at his other flex spots. If Ben doesn't win this league in 2019, he could have established his roster to be successful for many years to come depending on the moves he makes in the offseason. That's one approach you can take in a start-up dynasty league. 

Another approach in this format is still relying on veterans to try and win now, especially when they fall to favorable spots in the draft. Two owners seemed to do this and built competitive rosters for 2019.

Adam Aizer took advantage of Johnson being there in Round 2, and he got Julian Edelman in Round 6, Mark Ingram in Round 7 and Jared Cook in Round 13. He still managed to get younger players with upside as well, including Deshaun Watson in Round 4, Dante Pettis in Round 5, Mecole Hardman in Round 8 and Marquise Brown in Round 10.

Adam likely has a starting lineup of Watson at quarterback, Johnson and Mixon at running back, Edelman, Pettis and Tyreek Hill at receiver and Cook at tight end. He will likely play Mitchell Trubisky at Superflex, Ingram at one flex spot and potentially Brown, DeSean Jackson or D'Onta Foreman at the other flex position.

Michael Kiser did something similar with proven players. After starting his team with Cook, Mike Evans and Thielen, he grabbed Hilton in Round 4 and Devonta Freeman in Round 5. Hilton and Freeman will typically go earlier in a seasonal league. Michael also drafted Allen Robinson in Round 8, Latavius Murray in Round 13 and Jordan Reed in Round 15.

He still managed to get younger players with upside in Courtland Sutton (Round 9), A.J. Brown (Round 10), Kahale Warring (Round 17) and Terry McLaurin (Round 18), but the strength of his team is with his veterans.

Michael likely has a starting lineup of Jared Goff at quarterback, Cook and Freeman at running back, Evans, Thielen and Hilton at receiver and Reed at tight end. He will likely play Matthew Stafford at Superflex, and Sammy Watkins and Robinson at the other flex positions.

As for my team, I tried to take a balanced approach of veterans and younger players, but I did let age be the tiebreaker. From the No. 2 spot, I started with Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Aaron Jones, which I was thrilled with.

My receiving corps is extremely young with Calvin Ridley, Mike Williams, Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Michael Gallup, Diontae Johnson and Trey Quinn all in their third season or less. My only veteran receivers are Donte Moncrief and Emmanuel Sanders, and I love the upside of this group.

Ridley and Williams look poised for stardom after the way they played in 2018, and I wouldn't be surprised if Samuel is better than Moore this season. And I was able to draft Samuel in Round 10. I also could have the No. 2 receiver in Green Bay with Valdes-Scantling and the No. 2 receiver in Pittsburgh with Moncrief.

Aside from McCaffrey and Jones, the rest of my running backs are Ronald Jones, Miles Sanders, Bryce Love and Rodney Anderson. I'm expecting Jones to be the best running back in Tampa Bay this season and be much better than his rookie campaign in 2018, and I'm excited about Sanders as a rookie in Philadelphia.

Love and Anderson are more about 2020 and beyond if healthy. Love could potentially be the starter in Washington if Derrius Guice struggles or gets hurt again, and Anderson could eventually replace Giovani Bernard in Cincinnati as the No. 2 running back behind Mixon. Love and Anderson are coming off ACL injuries from 2018, but both are highly talented and worth late-round selections in this format.

My starting lineup is likely Luck at quarterback, McCaffrey and Aaron Jones at running back, Ridley, Williams and Samuel at receiver and Kittle at tight end. I have Jimmy Garoppolo at Superflex and likely Ronald Jones and Miles Sanders at the other flex positions unless Valdes-Scantling or Moncrief force their way into one or both of these spots.

In this league, all rushing and receiving touchdowns are worth six points, and quarterback touchdowns are worth five points. We award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point per reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, SUPERFLEX (QB/RB/WR/TE), 2 FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are 11 reserve spots for a 22-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
  2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  4. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  5. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  6. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  7. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  8. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  9. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  10. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
  11. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
  12. R.J. White, NFL Editor
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Ben Gretch S. Barkley RB NYG
2 Jamey Eisenberg C. McCaffrey RB CAR
3 Meron Berkson E. Elliott RB DAL
4 Heath Cummings A. Kamara RB NO
5 Andrew Baumhor D. Hopkins WR HOU
6 Jack Capotorto D. Adams WR GB
7 Chris Towers O. Beckham WR CLE
8 Will Brinson J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
9 Adam Aizer J. Mixon RB CIN
10 Tommy Tran M. Thomas WR NO
11 Michael Kiser D. Cook RB MIN
12 R.J. White M. Gordon RB LAC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 R.J. White J. Conner RB PIT
14 Michael Kiser M. Evans WR TB
15 Tommy Tran N. Chubb RB CLE
16 Adam Aizer D. Johnson RB ARI
17 Will Brinson J. Jones WR ATL
18 Chris Towers A. Cooper WR DAL
19 Jack Capotorto K. Allen WR LAC
20 Andrew Baumhor P. Mahomes QB KC
21 Heath Cummings T. Kelce TE KC
22 Meron Berkson L. Bell RB NYJ
23 Jamey Eisenberg G. Kittle TE SF
24 Ben Gretch S. Diggs WR MIN
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR
26 Jamey Eisenberg A. Jones RB GB
27 Meron Berkson A. Brown WR OAK
28 Heath Cummings L. Fournette RB JAC
29 Andrew Baumhor Z. Ertz TE PHI
30 Jack Capotorto K. Johnson RB DET
31 Chris Towers T. Gurley RB LAR
32 Will Brinson M. Mack RB IND
33 Adam Aizer T. Hill WR KC
34 Tommy Tran J. Jacobs RB OAK
35 Michael Kiser A. Thielen WR MIN
36 R.J. White A. Green WR CIN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 R.J. White K. Golladay WR DET
38 Michael Kiser T. Hilton WR IND
39 Tommy Tran R. Woods WR LAR
40 Adam Aizer D. Watson QB HOU
41 Will Brinson B. Cooks WR LAR
42 Chris Towers D. Williams RB KC
43 Jack Capotorto P. Lindsay RB DEN
44 Andrew Baumhor C. Godwin WR TB
45 Heath Cummings C. Kupp WR LAR
46 Meron Berkson D. Henry RB TEN
47 Jamey Eisenberg C. Ridley WR ATL
48 Ben Gretch T. Boyd WR CIN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Ben Gretch B. Mayfield QB CLE
50 Jamey Eisenberg A. Luck QB IND
51 Meron Berkson T. Lockett WR SEA
52 Heath Cummings D. Montgomery RB CHI
53 Andrew Baumhor C. Kirk WR ARI
54 Jack Capotorto C. Carson RB SEA
55 Chris Towers O. Howard TE TB
56 Will Brinson T. Cohen RB CHI
57 Adam Aizer D. Pettis WR SF
58 Tommy Tran A. Rodgers QB GB
59 Michael Kiser D. Freeman RB ATL
60 R.J. White S. Michel RB NE
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 R.J. White H. Henry TE LAC
62 Michael Kiser S. Watkins WR KC
63 Tommy Tran E. Engram TE NYG
64 Adam Aizer J. Edelman WR NE
65 Will Brinson R. Penny RB SEA
66 Chris Towers D. Henderson RB LAR
67 Jack Capotorto C. Newton QB CAR
68 Andrew Baumhor D. Guice RB WAS
69 Heath Cummings C. Wentz QB PHI
70 Meron Berkson K. Murray QB ARI
71 Jamey Eisenberg M. Williams WR LAC
72 Ben Gretch N. Harry WR NE
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU
74 Jamey Eisenberg M. Sanders RB PHI
75 Meron Berkson J. Landry WR CLE
76 Heath Cummings C. Davis WR TEN
77 Andrew Baumhor T. Coleman RB SF
78 Jack Capotorto D. Njoku TE CLE
79 Chris Towers K. Drake RB MIA
80 Will Brinson T. Hockenson TE DET
81 Adam Aizer M. Ingram RB BAL
82 Tommy Tran A. Jeffery WR PHI
83 Michael Kiser J. Goff QB LAR
84 R.J. White R. Wilson QB SEA
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 R.J. White J. White RB NE
86 Michael Kiser A. Robinson WR CHI
87 Tommy Tran R. Anderson WR NYJ
88 Adam Aizer M. Hardman WR KC
89 Will Brinson S. Shepard WR NYG
90 Chris Towers M. Ryan QB ATL
91 Jack Capotorto K. Hunt RB CLE
92 Andrew Baumhor L. Jackson QB BAL
93 Heath Cummings J. Winston QB TB
94 Meron Berkson E. Ebron TE IND
95 Jamey Eisenberg R. Jones RB TB
96 Ben Gretch R. Freeman RB DEN
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Ben Gretch D. Prescott QB DAL
98 Jamey Eisenberg J. Garoppolo QB SF
99 Meron Berkson P. Campbell WR IND
100 Heath Cummings D. Metcalf WR SEA
101 Andrew Baumhor N. Fant TE DEN
102 Jack Capotorto B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
103 Chris Towers D. Singletary RB BUF
104 Will Brinson L. Miller RB HOU
105 Adam Aizer M. Trubisky QB CHI
106 Tommy Tran J. Allen QB BUF
107 Michael Kiser C. Sutton WR DEN
108 R.J. White M. Jones WR DET
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 R.J. White D. Brees QB NO
110 Michael Kiser A. Brown WR TEN
111 Tommy Tran K. Coutee WR HOU
112 Adam Aizer M. Brown WR BAL
113 Will Brinson J. Samuels RB PIT
114 Chris Towers D. Westbrook WR JAC
115 Jack Capotorto G. Allison WR GB
116 Andrew Baumhor J. Howard RB PHI
117 Heath Cummings D. Samuel WR SF
118 Meron Berkson S. Darnold QB NYJ
119 Jamey Eisenberg C. Samuel WR CAR
120 Ben Gretch A. Isabella WR ARI
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Ben Gretch D. Goedert TE PHI
122 Jamey Eisenberg M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
123 Meron Berkson D. Hamilton WR DEN
124 Heath Cummings D. Harris RB NE
125 Andrew Baumhor I. Smith RB ATL
126 Jack Capotorto D. Haskins QB WAS
127 Chris Towers K. Cousins QB MIN
128 Will Brinson P. Rivers QB LAC
129 Adam Aizer D. Foreman RB HOU
130 Tommy Tran A. Ekeler RB LAC
131 Michael Kiser P. Barber RB TB
132 R.J. White A. Miller WR CHI
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 R.J. White G. Tate WR NYG
134 Michael Kiser M. Stafford QB DET
135 Tommy Tran J. McKinnon RB SF
136 Adam Aizer D. Jackson WR PHI
137 Will Brinson J. Rosen QB MIA
138 Chris Towers T. Williams WR OAK
139 Jack Capotorto A. Hooper TE ATL
140 Andrew Baumhor J. Washington WR PIT
141 Heath Cummings J. Gordon WR NE
142 Meron Berkson N. Foles QB JAC
143 Jamey Eisenberg D. Moncrief WR PIT
144 Ben Gretch M. Breida RB SF
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Ben Gretch J. Arcega-Whiteside WR PHI
146 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gallup WR DAL
147 Meron Berkson A. Wilson WR MIA
148 Heath Cummings M. Boykin WR BAL
149 Andrew Baumhor R. Foster WR BUF
150 Jack Capotorto J. Williams RB GB
151 Chris Towers T. Brady QB NE
152 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND
153 Adam Aizer J. Cook TE NO
154 Tommy Tran Z. Jones WR BUF
155 Michael Kiser L. Murray RB NO
156 R.J. White M. Mariota QB TEN
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 R.J. White L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
158 Michael Kiser D. Lewis RB TEN
159 Tommy Tran D. Carr QB OAK
160 Adam Aizer T. Smith WR NO
161 Will Brinson J. Hill RB BAL
162 Chris Towers K. Ballage RB MIA
163 Jack Capotorto D. Robinson WR KC
164 Andrew Baumhor M. Goodwin WR SF
165 Heath Cummings A. Mattison RB MIN
166 Meron Berkson D. Thompson RB KC
167 Jamey Eisenberg A. Dalton QB CIN
168 Ben Gretch V. McDonald TE PIT
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Ben Gretch M. Lee WR JAC
170 Jamey Eisenberg D. Johnson WR PIT
171 Meron Berkson C. Herndon TE NYJ
172 Heath Cummings D. Funchess WR IND
173 Andrew Baumhor H. Butler WR ARI
174 Jack Capotorto Ravens DST BAL
175 Chris Towers C. Hyde RB KC
176 Will Brinson M. Brown RB LAR
177 Adam Aizer D. Johnson RB CLE
178 Tommy Tran A. Humphries WR TEN
179 Michael Kiser J. Reed TE WAS
180 R.J. White Bears DST CHI
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 R.J. White C. Thompson RB WAS
182 Michael Kiser Bills DST BUF
183 Tommy Tran J. Richard RB OAK
184 Adam Aizer D. Jones QB NYG
185 Will Brinson J. Sternberger TE GB
186 Chris Towers L. McCoy RB BUF
187 Jack Capotorto B. Snell RB PIT
188 Andrew Baumhor G. Edwards RB BAL
189 Heath Cummings D. Williams RB GB
190 Meron Berkson K. Stills WR MIA
191 Jamey Eisenberg B. Love RB WAS
192 Ben Gretch G. Bernard RB CIN
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Ben Gretch T. Pollard RB DAL
194 Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars DST JAC
195 Meron Berkson J. Crowder WR NYJ
196 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
197 Andrew Baumhor J. Adams RB PHI
198 Jack Capotorto C. Brate TE TB
199 Chris Towers J. Brown WR BUF
200 Will Brinson A. Callaway WR CLE
201 Adam Aizer K. Dixon RB BAL
202 Tommy Tran J. Oliver TE JAC
203 Michael Kiser K. Warring TE HOU
204 R.J. White T. Burton TE CHI
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 R.J. White D. Parker WR MIA
206 Michael Kiser T. McLaurin WR WAS
207 Tommy Tran M. Sanu WR ATL
208 Adam Aizer R. Armstead RB JAC
209 Will Brinson R. Cobb WR DAL
210 Chris Towers Rams DST LAR
211 Jack Capotorto T. Bridgewater QB NO
212 Andrew Baumhor D. Lock QB DEN
213 Heath Cummings B. Anderson RB TB
214 Meron Berkson J. Flacco QB DEN
215 Jamey Eisenberg D. Walker TE TEN
216 Ben Gretch C. Edmonds RB ARI
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Ben Gretch T. Williams RB CIN
218 Jamey Eisenberg E. Sanders WR DEN
219 Meron Berkson Chargers DST LAC
220 Heath Cummings K. Cole WR JAC
221 Andrew Baumhor Vikings DST MIN
222 Jack Capotorto E. Manning QB NYG
223 Chris Towers J. Graham TE GB
224 Will Brinson T. Gabriel WR CHI
225 Adam Aizer W. Dissly TE SEA
226 Tommy Tran Saints DST NO
227 Michael Kiser D. Amendola WR DET
228 R.J. White D. Moore WR SEA
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 R.J. White C. Beasley WR BUF
230 Michael Kiser K. Rudolph TE MIN
231 Tommy Tran C. Anderson RB DET
232 Adam Aizer I. Thomas TE CAR
233 Will Brinson G. Olsen TE CAR
234 Chris Towers J. Doyle TE IND
235 Jack Capotorto T. Ginn WR NO
236 Andrew Baumhor Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
237 Heath Cummings M. Davis RB CHI
238 Meron Berkson A. Peterson RB WAS
239 Jamey Eisenberg T. Quinn WR WAS
240 Ben Gretch D. Waller TE OAK
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Ben Gretch J. Ross WR CIN
242 Jamey Eisenberg R. Anderson RB CIN
243 Meron Berkson J. Doctson WR WAS
244 Heath Cummings D. Chark WR JAC
245 Andrew Baumhor G. Jennings WR SEA
246 Jack Capotorto Cowboys DST DAL
247 Chris Towers C. Moore WR BAL
248 Will Brinson J. Jackson RB LAC
249 Adam Aizer R. Ridley WR CHI
250 Tommy Tran R. Higgins WR CLE
251 Michael Kiser T. Yeldon RB BUF
252 R.J. White M. Weber RB DAL
Round 22
Pos Team Player
253 R.J. White R. Burkhead RB NE
254 Michael Kiser B. Powell RB NYJ
255 Tommy Tran H. Renfrow WR OAK
256 Adam Aizer Browns DST CLE
257 Will Brinson Eagles DST PHI
258 Chris Towers P. Richardson WR WAS
259 Jack Capotorto K. Kirkwood WR NO
260 Andrew Baumhor N. Agholor WR PHI
261 Heath Cummings Texans DST HOU
262 Meron Berkson K. Harmon WR WAS
263 Jamey Eisenberg C. Artis-Payne RB CAR
264 Ben Gretch Patriots DST NE
Team by Team
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 24 S. Diggs WR MIN
3 25 D. Moore WR CAR
4 48 T. Boyd WR CIN
5 49 B. Mayfield QB CLE
6 72 N. Harry WR NE
7 73 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 96 R. Freeman RB DEN
9 97 D. Prescott QB DAL
10 120 A. Isabella WR ARI
11 121 D. Goedert TE PHI
12 144 M. Breida RB SF
13 145 J. Arcega-Whiteside WR PHI
14 168 V. McDonald TE PIT
15 169 M. Lee WR JAC
16 192 G. Bernard RB CIN
17 193 T. Pollard RB DAL
18 216 C. Edmonds RB ARI
19 217 T. Williams RB CIN
20 240 D. Waller TE OAK
21 241 J. Ross WR CIN
22 264 Patriots DST NE
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 23 G. Kittle TE SF
3 26 A. Jones RB GB
4 47 C. Ridley WR ATL
5 50 A. Luck QB IND
6 71 M. Williams WR LAC
7 74 M. Sanders RB PHI
8 95 R. Jones RB TB
9 98 J. Garoppolo QB SF
10 119 C. Samuel WR CAR
11 122 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
12 143 D. Moncrief WR PIT
13 146 M. Gallup WR DAL
14 167 A. Dalton QB CIN
15 170 D. Johnson WR PIT
16 191 B. Love RB WAS
17 194 Jaguars DST JAC
18 215 D. Walker TE TEN
19 218 E. Sanders WR DEN
20 239 T. Quinn WR WAS
21 242 R. Anderson RB CIN
22 263 C. Artis-Payne RB CAR
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 L. Bell RB NYJ
3 27 A. Brown WR OAK
4 46 D. Henry RB TEN
5 51 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 70 K. Murray QB ARI
7 75 J. Landry WR CLE
8 94 E. Ebron TE IND
9 99 P. Campbell WR IND
10 118 S. Darnold QB NYJ
11 123 D. Hamilton WR DEN
12 142 N. Foles QB JAC
13 147 A. Wilson WR MIA
14 166 D. Thompson RB KC
15 171 C. Herndon TE NYJ
16 190 K. Stills WR MIA
17 195 J. Crowder WR NYJ
18 214 J. Flacco QB DEN
19 219 Chargers DST LAC
20 238 A. Peterson RB WAS
21 243 J. Doctson WR WAS
22 262 K. Harmon WR WAS
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Kamara RB NO
2 21 T. Kelce TE KC
3 28 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 45 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 52 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 69 C. Wentz QB PHI
7 76 C. Davis WR TEN
8 93 J. Winston QB TB
9 100 D. Metcalf WR SEA
10 117 D. Samuel WR SF
11 124 D. Harris RB NE
12 141 J. Gordon WR NE
13 148 M. Boykin WR BAL
14 165 A. Mattison RB MIN
15 172 D. Funchess WR IND
16 189 D. Williams RB GB
17 196 M. Andrews TE BAL
18 213 B. Anderson RB TB
19 220 K. Cole WR JAC
20 237 M. Davis RB CHI
21 244 D. Chark WR JAC
22 261 Texans DST HOU
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 20 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 29 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 44 C. Godwin WR TB
5 53 C. Kirk WR ARI
6 68 D. Guice RB WAS
7 77 T. Coleman RB SF
8 92 L. Jackson QB BAL
9 101 N. Fant TE DEN
10 116 J. Howard RB PHI
11 125 I. Smith RB ATL
12 140 J. Washington WR PIT
13 149 R. Foster WR BUF
14 164 M. Goodwin WR SF
15 173 H. Butler WR ARI
16 188 G. Edwards RB BAL
17 197 J. Adams RB PHI
18 212 D. Lock QB DEN
19 221 Vikings DST MIN
20 236 Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
21 245 G. Jennings WR SEA
22 260 N. Agholor WR PHI
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Adams WR GB
2 19 K. Allen WR LAC
3 30 K. Johnson RB DET
4 43 P. Lindsay RB DEN
5 54 C. Carson RB SEA
6 67 C. Newton QB CAR
7 78 D. Njoku TE CLE
8 91 K. Hunt RB CLE
9 102 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
10 115 G. Allison WR GB
11 126 D. Haskins QB WAS
12 139 A. Hooper TE ATL
13 150 J. Williams RB GB
14 163 D. Robinson WR KC
15 174 Ravens DST BAL
16 187 B. Snell RB PIT
17 198 C. Brate TE TB
18 211 T. Bridgewater QB NO
19 222 E. Manning QB NYG
20 235 T. Ginn WR NO
21 246 Cowboys DST DAL
22 259 K. Kirkwood WR NO
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 7 O. Beckham WR CLE
2 18 A. Cooper WR DAL
3 31 T. Gurley RB LAR
4 42 D. Williams RB KC
5 55 O. Howard TE TB
6 66 D. Henderson RB LAR
7 79 K. Drake RB MIA
8 90 M. Ryan QB ATL
9 103 D. Singletary RB BUF
10 114 D. Westbrook WR JAC
11 127 K. Cousins QB MIN
12 138 T. Williams WR OAK
13 151 T. Brady QB NE
14 162 K. Ballage RB MIA
15 175 C. Hyde RB KC
16 186 L. McCoy RB BUF
17 199 J. Brown WR BUF
18 210 Rams DST LAR
19 223 J. Graham TE GB
20 234 J. Doyle TE IND
21 247 C. Moore WR BAL
22 258 P. Richardson WR WAS
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
2 17 J. Jones WR ATL
3 32 M. Mack RB IND
4 41 B. Cooks WR LAR
5 56 T. Cohen RB CHI
6 65 R. Penny RB SEA
7 80 T. Hockenson TE DET
8 89 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 104 L. Miller RB HOU
10 113 J. Samuels RB PIT
11 128 P. Rivers QB LAC
12 137 J. Rosen QB MIA
13 152 N. Hines RB IND
14 161 J. Hill RB BAL
15 176 M. Brown RB LAR
16 185 J. Sternberger TE GB
17 200 A. Callaway WR CLE
18 209 R. Cobb WR DAL
19 224 T. Gabriel WR CHI
20 233 G. Olsen TE CAR
21 248 J. Jackson RB LAC
22 257 Eagles DST PHI
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 16 D. Johnson RB ARI
3 33 T. Hill WR KC
4 40 D. Watson QB HOU
5 57 D. Pettis WR SF
6 64 J. Edelman WR NE
7 81 M. Ingram RB BAL
8 88 M. Hardman WR KC
9 105 M. Trubisky QB CHI
10 112 M. Brown WR BAL
11 129 D. Foreman RB HOU
12 136 D. Jackson WR PHI
13 153 J. Cook TE NO
14 160 T. Smith WR NO
15 177 D. Johnson RB CLE
16 184 D. Jones QB NYG
17 201 K. Dixon RB BAL
18 208 R. Armstead RB JAC
19 225 W. Dissly TE SEA
20 232 I. Thomas TE CAR
21 249 R. Ridley WR CHI
22 256 Browns DST CLE
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Thomas WR NO
2 15 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 34 J. Jacobs RB OAK
4 39 R. Woods WR LAR
5 58 A. Rodgers QB GB
6 63 E. Engram TE NYG
7 82 A. Jeffery WR PHI
8 87 R. Anderson WR NYJ
9 106 J. Allen QB BUF
10 111 K. Coutee WR HOU
11 130 A. Ekeler RB LAC
12 135 J. McKinnon RB SF
13 154 Z. Jones WR BUF
14 159 D. Carr QB OAK
15 178 A. Humphries WR TEN
16 183 J. Richard RB OAK
17 202 J. Oliver TE JAC
18 207 M. Sanu WR ATL
19 226 Saints DST NO
20 231 C. Anderson RB DET
21 250 R. Higgins WR CLE
22 255 H. Renfrow WR OAK
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Cook RB MIN
2 14 M. Evans WR TB
3 35 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 38 T. Hilton WR IND
5 59 D. Freeman RB ATL
6 62 S. Watkins WR KC
7 83 J. Goff QB LAR
8 86 A. Robinson WR CHI
9 107 C. Sutton WR DEN
10 110 A. Brown WR TEN
11 131 P. Barber RB TB
12 134 M. Stafford QB DET
13 155 L. Murray RB NO
14 158 D. Lewis RB TEN
15 179 J. Reed TE WAS
16 182 Bills DST BUF
17 203 K. Warring TE HOU
18 206 T. McLaurin WR WAS
19 227 D. Amendola WR DET
20 230 K. Rudolph TE MIN
21 251 T. Yeldon RB BUF
22 254 B. Powell RB NYJ
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 12 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 13 J. Conner RB PIT
3 36 A. Green WR CIN
4 37 K. Golladay WR DET
5 60 S. Michel RB NE
6 61 H. Henry TE LAC
7 84 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 85 J. White RB NE
9 108 M. Jones WR DET
10 109 D. Brees QB NO
11 132 A. Miller WR CHI
12 133 G. Tate WR NYG
13 156 M. Mariota QB TEN
14 157 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
15 180 Bears DST CHI
16 181 C. Thompson RB WAS
17 204 T. Burton TE CHI
18 205 D. Parker WR MIA
19 228 D. Moore WR SEA
20 229 C. Beasley WR BUF
21 252 M. Weber RB DAL
22 253 R. Burkhead RB NE
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories