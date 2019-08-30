Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running back projections tier rankings

Projections can be a useful tool when used right, but there are issues with boiling down all the factors that influence a player's expectation into a single number.

That can be especially true at running back, where workload is key. Since projections typically assume reasonable health, high-upside backups are frequently projected for workloads that represent their worst-case scenario.

By comparison, pass-catching backs with defined roles will often be projected at a spot where they don't have a ton of upside, if they aren't the type of back who would likely assume more carries should an injury occur.

Because projections are inexact, a good way to look at them is in tiers, grouping together the players that came out with Fantasy point totals within the same ballpark. Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's projections tiers for running backs for both PPR and non-PPR scoring systems.

It's important to remember these aren't Draft ranks, just projections of the most likely scenario. Make sure to factor in upside and downside, plus injury risk, before making any Draft Day decisions. You can always check out our full rankings on the Draft Prep page.

Heath Cummings' PPR RB projection tiers

340-plus points 280-290 points 255-270 points 225-235 points Saquon Barkley Le'Veon Bell Joe Mixon Todd Gurley Alvin Kamara James Conner David Johnson Devonta Freeman Christian McCaffrey

Nick Chubb

Ezekiel Elliott

Kerryon Johnson





Leonard Fournette





Dalvin Cook









210-225 points 195-205 points 185-195 points 155-180 points Chris Carson Josh Jacobs James White Melvin Gordon Damien Williams Kenyan Drake David Montgomery Latavius Murray Tevin Coleman Mark Ingram Dion Lewis LeSean McCoy Aaron Jones Tarik Cohen Marlon Mack Rashaad Penny



Sony Michel Miles Sanders



Austin Ekeler Peyton Barber





Kalen Ballage





Chris Thompson 130-155 points 80-115 points



Derrius Guice Ito Smith



Jalen Richard Jordan Howard



Royce Freeman Devin Singletary



Matt Breida Justice Hill



Darwin Thompson Alexander Mattison



Ronald Jones Tony Pollard



Justin Jackson Jaylen Samuels



Darrell Henderson Giovani Bernard



Nyheim Hines C.J. Anderson





Jamaal Williams





Ty Montgomery





Kareem Hunt





Heath Cummings' non-PPR RB projection tiers

275-plus points 250-255 points 220-230 points Saquon Barkley Christian McCaffrey Nick Chubb Alvin Kamara

James Conner Ezekiel Elliott

Joe Mixon





200-215 points 180-190 points 165-180 points Le'Veon Bell Chris Carson Tevin Coleman Leonard Fournette Devonta Freeman Derrick Henry Dalvin Cook Aaron Jones Mark Ingram Kerryon Johnson

Sony Michel David Johnson

Marlon Mack Todd Gurley

Josh Jacobs



Phillip Lindsay



Damien Williams





145-160 points 125-140 points 85-120 points David Montgomery Austin Ekeler Matt Breida Duke Johnson Kalen Ballage Darwin Thompson Kenyan Drake Dion Lewis Justin Jackson Latavius Murray Miles Sanders Jordan Howard Melvin Gordon Royce Freeman Ronald Jones

Derrius Guice Darrell Henderson

Tarik Cohen Chris Thompson

Rashaad Penny Alexander Mattison

LeSean McCoy Jalen Richard

Peyton Barber Devin Singletary

James White C.J. Anderson



Ito Smith



Justice Hill

Ben Gretch's PPR RB projection tiers

340-plus points 330-335 points 290-295 points 275-280 points Christian McCaffrey Alvin Kamara Ezekiel Elliott David Johnson Saquon Barkley



James Conner







240-255 points 210-230 points 180-200 points 165-175 points Dalvin Cook Todd Gurley James White Melvin Gordon Joe Mixon Aaron Jones Duke Johnson Chris Carson Leonard Fournette Devonta Freeman Marlon Mack Tevin Coleman Damien Williams Josh Jacobs Derrick Henry Kenyan Drake Kerryon Johnson

Tarik Cohen Phillip Lindsay Le'Veon Bell





Nick Chubb













150-165 points 135-150 points 105-130 points 80-105 points David Montgomery Matt Breida Kalen Ballage Justin Jackson Austin Ekeler Ronald Jones Royce Freeman Peyton Barber Sony Michel Rashaad Penny Jaylen Samuels Giovani Bernard Darrell Henderson Dion Lewis Nyheim Hines Justice Hill Jalen Richard Chris Thompson Ito Smith Darwin Thompson Mark Ingram LeSean McCoy Tony Pollard Rex Burkhead Latavius Murray Derrius Guice Ty Montgomery Jordan Howard Miles Sanders

C.J. Anderson Jamaal Williams Matt Breida



Adrian Peterson





Damien Harris





Alexander Mattison





Devin Singletary





Dontrell Hilliard

Ben Gretch's non-PPR RB projection tiers