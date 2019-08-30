Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running back projections tier rankings

Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their running back projections into tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring systems.

Projections can be a useful tool when used right, but there are issues with boiling down all the factors that influence a player's expectation into a single number. 

That can be especially true at running back, where workload is key. Since projections typically assume reasonable health, high-upside backups are frequently projected for workloads that represent their worst-case scenario. 

By comparison, pass-catching backs with defined roles will often be projected at a spot where they don't have a ton of upside, if they aren't the type of back who would likely assume more carries should an injury occur. 

Because projections are inexact, a good way to look at them is in tiers, grouping together the players that came out with Fantasy point totals within the same ballpark. Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's projections tiers for running backs for both PPR and non-PPR scoring systems.   

It's important to remember these aren't Draft ranks, just projections of the most likely scenario. Make sure to factor in upside and downside, plus injury risk, before making any Draft Day decisions. You can always check out our full rankings on the Draft Prep page.

Heath Cummings' PPR RB projection tiers

340-plus points280-290 points255-270 points225-235 points
Saquon BarkleyLe'Veon BellJoe MixonTodd Gurley
Alvin KamaraJames ConnerDavid JohnsonDevonta Freeman
Christian McCaffrey 
Nick Chubb 
Ezekiel Elliott 
Kerryon Johnson 
 
 
Leonard Fournette  
 
 
Dalvin Cook 
 
 
 
 
210-225 points195-205 points185-195 points155-180 points
Chris CarsonJosh JacobsJames WhiteMelvin Gordon
Damien WilliamsKenyan DrakeDavid MontgomeryLatavius Murray
Tevin ColemanMark IngramDion LewisLeSean McCoy
Aaron JonesTarik CohenMarlon MackRashaad Penny
 
 
Sony MichelMiles Sanders
 
 
Austin EkelerPeyton Barber
 
 
 
Kalen Ballage
 
 
 
Chris Thompson
130-155 points80-115 points 
 
Derrius GuiceIto Smith 
 
Jalen RichardJordan Howard 
 
Royce FreemanDevin Singletary 
 
Matt BreidaJustice Hill 
 
Darwin ThompsonAlexander Mattison  
 
Ronald JonesTony Pollard 
 
Justin JacksonJaylen Samuels 
 
Darrell HendersonGiovani Bernard 
 
Nyheim HinesC.J. Anderson 
 
 
Jamaal Williams 
 
 
Ty Montgomery 
 
 
Kareem Hunt 
 

Heath Cummings' non-PPR RB projection tiers

275-plus points250-255 points220-230 points
Saquon BarkleyChristian McCaffreyNick Chubb
Alvin Kamara 
James Conner
Ezekiel Elliott 
Joe Mixon
 
 
 
200-215 points180-190 points165-180 points
Le'Veon BellChris CarsonTevin Coleman
Leonard FournetteDevonta FreemanDerrick Henry
Dalvin CookAaron JonesMark Ingram
Kerryon Johnson 
Sony Michel
David Johnson 
Marlon Mack
Todd Gurley 
Josh Jacobs
 
 
Phillip Lindsay
 
 
Damien Williams
 
 
 
145-160 points125-140 points85-120 points
David MontgomeryAustin EkelerMatt Breida
Duke JohnsonKalen BallageDarwin Thompson
Kenyan DrakeDion LewisJustin Jackson
Latavius MurrayMiles SandersJordan Howard
Melvin GordonRoyce FreemanRonald Jones
 
Derrius GuiceDarrell Henderson
 
Tarik CohenChris Thompson
 
Rashaad PennyAlexander Mattison
 
LeSean McCoyJalen Richard
 
Peyton BarberDevin Singletary
 
James WhiteC.J. Anderson
 
 
Ito Smith
 
 
Justice Hill

Ben Gretch's PPR RB projection tiers

340-plus points330-335 points290-295 points275-280 points
Christian McCaffreyAlvin KamaraEzekiel ElliottDavid Johnson
Saquon Barkley 
 
James Conner
 
 
 
 
240-255 points210-230 points180-200 points165-175 points
Dalvin CookTodd GurleyJames WhiteMelvin Gordon
Joe MixonAaron JonesDuke JohnsonChris Carson
Leonard FournetteDevonta FreemanMarlon MackTevin Coleman
Damien WilliamsJosh JacobsDerrick HenryKenyan Drake
Kerryon Johnson 
Tarik CohenPhillip Lindsay
Le'Veon Bell 
 
 
Nick Chubb 
 
 
 
 
 
 
150-165 points135-150 points105-130 points80-105 points
David MontgomeryMatt BreidaKalen BallageJustin Jackson
Austin EkelerRonald JonesRoyce FreemanPeyton Barber
Sony MichelRashaad PennyJaylen SamuelsGiovani Bernard
Darrell HendersonDion LewisNyheim HinesJustice Hill
Jalen RichardChris ThompsonIto SmithDarwin Thompson
Mark IngramLeSean McCoyTony PollardRex Burkhead
Latavius MurrayDerrius GuiceTy MontgomeryJordan Howard
Miles Sanders 
C.J. AndersonJamaal Williams
Matt Breida 
 
Adrian Peterson
 
 
 
Damien Harris
 
 
 
Alexander Mattison
 
 
 
Devin Singletary
 
 
 
Dontrell Hilliard

Ben Gretch's non-PPR RB projection tiers

245-plus points235-240 points215-225 points205-210 points
Saquon BarkleyEzekiel ElliottJames ConnerNick Chubb
Christian McCaffrey 
David JohnsonJoe Mixon
Alvin Kamara 
 
Dalvin Cook
 
 
 
 
190-200 points165-180 points135-150 points125-140 points
Leonard FournetteDevonta FreemanDuke JohnsonDavid Montgomery
Damien WilliamsJosh JacobsSony MichelMark Ingram
Kerryon JohnsonDerrick HenryChris CarsonPhillip Lindsay
Todd GurleyMarlon MackMelvin GordonJames White
Le'Veon Bell 
Tevin ColemanKenyan Drake
Aaron Jones 
 
Latavius Murray
 
 
 
Austin Ekeler
 
 
 
 
115-125 points95-105 points80-90 points70-80 points
Tarik CohenLeSean McCoyC.J. AndersonNyheim Hines
Ronald JonesKalen BallagePeyton BarberAdrian Peterson
Darrell HendersonDion LewisJordan HowardJustin Jackson
Rashaad PennyJalen RichardChris ThompsonAlexander Mattison
Miles SandersIto SmithJaylen SamuelsJustice Hill
Matt Breida 
Ty MontgomeryDarwin Thompson
Derrius Guice 
Tony PollardJamaal Williams
Royce Freeman 
Damien Harris 
