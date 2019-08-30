Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Quarterback projections tier rankings
Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their quarterback projections into tiers for two scoring systems.
Projections can be a useful tool when used right, but there are also issues with boiling down all the factors that influence a player's expectation into a single number.
Whenever two projections are close enough that they could be swayed by a few extra opportunities -- an extra target here, an extra rush attempt there -- it's hard to put much weight on the minor differences. But there is plenty of value in considering which players have projections with a significant gap between them, or who comes in well above or below their Average Draft Position, and why.
One easy way to look at projections is in tiers, grouping together the players that came out with Fantasy point totals within the same ballpark. Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's projections tiers for quarterbacks for both 6-point passing touchdown and 4-point passing touchdown scoring systems.
The below tiers are purely where the players come out in a "most likely" scenario. Typically projections assume reasonable health, and by their nature they don't do a good job of capturing upside or downside, all of which are important context that should be applied to the below player groupings. While projections aren't Draft rankings -- you can find Heath's ranks, along with Jamey Eisenberg's and Dave Richard's, on our Draft Prep page -- the tiers do provide a useful baseline to consider player value.
Heath Cummings' 6-point passing TD QB tiers
Heath Cummings' 4-point passing TD QB tiers
Ben Gretch's 6-point passing TD QB tiers
Ben Gretch's 4-point passing TD QB tiers
