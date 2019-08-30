Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Quarterback projections tier rankings

Projections can be a useful tool when used right, but there are also issues with boiling down all the factors that influence a player's expectation into a single number.

Whenever two projections are close enough that they could be swayed by a few extra opportunities -- an extra target here, an extra rush attempt there -- it's hard to put much weight on the minor differences. But there is plenty of value in considering which players have projections with a significant gap between them, or who comes in well above or below their Average Draft Position, and why.

One easy way to look at projections is in tiers, grouping together the players that came out with Fantasy point totals within the same ballpark. Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's projections tiers for quarterbacks for both 6-point passing touchdown and 4-point passing touchdown scoring systems.

The below tiers are purely where the players come out in a "most likely" scenario. Typically projections assume reasonable health, and by their nature they don't do a good job of capturing upside or downside, all of which are important context that should be applied to the below player groupings. While projections aren't Draft rankings -- you can find Heath's ranks, along with Jamey Eisenberg's and Dave Richard's, on our Draft Prep page -- the tiers do provide a useful baseline to consider player value.

Heath Cummings' 6-point passing TD QB tiers

400-plus points 375-385 points 360-375 points Patrick Mahomes Aaron Rodgers Carson Wentz DeShaun Watson

Cam Newton



Baker Mayfield





345-355 points 325-340 points 300-320 points Jameis Winston Tom Brady Jimmy Garoppolo Jared Goff Russell Wilson Derek Carr Mitchell Trubisky Drew Brees Jacoby Brissett Ben Roethlisberger Kyler Murray Kirk Cousins Lamar Jackson Philip Rivers Sam Darnold Matt Ryan Josh Allen

Dak Prescott





Heath Cummings' 4-point passing TD QB tiers

350-plus points 325-335 points 310-320 points Deshaun Watson Patrick Mahomes Carson Wentz

Cam Newton Lamar Jackson

Aaron Rodgers Baker Mayfield



Jameis Winston



Mitchell Trubisky





295-305 points 285-290 points 260-280 points Ben Roethlisberger Tom Brady Jacoby Brissett Dak Prescott Drew Brees Jimmy Garoppolo Kyler Murray Philip Rivers Derek Carr Matt Ryan

Marcus Mariota Jared Goff

Sam Darnold Josh Allen

Kirk Cousins Russell Wilson





Ben Gretch's 6-point passing TD QB tiers

425-plus points 375-385 points 355-365 points Patrick Mahomes Deshaun Watson Cam Newton

Aaron Rodgers Carson Wentz



Jameis Winston



Baker Mayfield



Russell Wilson





340-350 points 325-340 points 300-320 points Jared Goff Lamar Jackson Kirk Cousins Matt Ryan Ben Roethlisberger Andy Dalton Drew Brees Mitchell Trubisky Jimmy Garoppolo Kyler Murray Philip Rivers Jacoby Brissett Tom Brady Dak Prescott Matthew Stafford

Ben Gretch's 4-point passing TD QB tiers