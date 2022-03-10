The Denver Broncos' acquisition of Russell Wilson almost certainly means better days are ahead for the Broncos wide receivers and you should expect to see Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton on a lot of breakout lists in the next six months. But when I first updated my projections none of the Broncos wide receivers came out in my top 20. And Tim Patrick is a big part of the reason why.

In 2021, Patrick led the Broncos (minimum 20 targets) in yards per game (45.9), yards per catch (13.8) and yards per target (8.6). In 2020 he was behind Jeudy on a per-game and per-catch basis but was still the Broncos' most efficient pass-catcher on a per-target basis. Now, that could be explained by the fact that Jeudy and Sutton draw more attention, but that doesn't help those two out any when Patrick is also earning nearly as many targets per game.

I'll admit this doesn't make a lot of sense. Patrick is a 28-year-old who went undrafted and has never topped 750 yards in a season. Jeudy is a 22-year-old with first-round draft pedigree and Sutton has an 1,100-yard season on his resume. Those two should be dominating targets, and they may be as soon as 2022, that will all depend on who meshes best with Russell Wilson. If you expect Wilson to continue his downfield attacking, that would lend itself towards Sutton. His aDOT was 15.4 last year, significantly higher than Jeudy or Patrick.

From a rankings perspective, I have Sutton, then Jeudy, then Patrick but the three are only separated by 30 total Fantasy points. Breaking these receivers down as breakout candidates, Jeudy is the obvious first choice due to his pedigree, his youth, and the fact that he hasn't had as much success as Sutton yet. However, I do think Sutton is an excellent breakout candidate as well, his ceiling with Wilson is much higher than his 2019 season. Patrick's ADP will probably place him more in the sleeper category, but he may be the best draft value of the three of them based on the initial reaction for Jeudy and Sutton. All three Broncos receivers could have career years.

