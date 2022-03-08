It's never too early to figure out who you can't trust on your Fantasy Football team. Weeding out the poison pills and bad apples now, even months before you draft, is a good thing.

Way better than deciding the day of your draft "Nah, don't want him."

Making up a list of players to avoid in March affords you the time to think about your conviction. What could this player do to be better than you think he could be? Is the path to Fantasy success as narrow as you believe? The more time to build your case, the more confident you should be.

This is the beginning of my process and my list for players I'm avoiding in Fantasy this year. With several months to go until I draft teams I'm stuck with; I can at least get used to the idea that these players simply won't be worth the ADP we'll get come August.

Seattle receivers Projections powered by Sportsline DK Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 26th WR RNK 16th PROJ PTS 0 SOS ADP 22 2021 Stats REC 75 TAR 129 REYDS 967 TD 12 FPTS/G 14.4 Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 35th WR RNK 20th PROJ PTS 0 SOS ADP 54 2021 Stats REC 73 TAR 107 REYDS 1175 TD 8 FPTS/G 15.1

Talent-wise, both are excellent. But the only quarterback either receiver has experienced good numbers with is now in Denver. Seattle figures to scrape and claw its way to a solution at quarterback, be it a free agent as good as Jameis Winston or a rookie with as much upside as Malik Willis, but almost no one will be as good for them as Wilson has been. Furthermore, the Seahawks' decision to deal Wilson will only further empower coach Pete Carroll to run the ball to shorten games, rest his defense and cling to leads. The passing volume won't be high and the quality of throws won't be as good -- and both receivers will have to start building rapport with the new quarterback from the ground up. I wouldn't feel good trusting either receiver in a regular starting role unless the passer was someone with an established track record of not only being accurate, but accurate on longer throws.

Running Backs Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 37th RB RNK 18th PROJ PTS 0 SOS ADP NR 2021 Stats RUYDS 3 REC 3 REYDS 10 TD 0 FPTS/G 33.1 Give Akers all the props for coming back from a torn Achilles and working as the Rams' lead running back during their Super Bowl run. But even Rams fans have to admit he didn't pass the eyeball test. At 2.6 yards per carry, he didn't show much explosiveness (two runs of 12-plus yards over 67 carries) nor agility to avoid tackles. Akers had as many fumbles lost (two) as he had goal-to-go carries from 4 yards or closer. Even uglier, he had 20 carries for zero or negative yards. Point is, Akers did nothing to secure the luxurious role Rams lead backs have enjoyed for years. In fact it feels like Akers not only must rediscover any agility and explosiveness he lost while also proving he's deserving of the heavy workload Rams running backs typically get, but he must do so without getting hurt again. I fully expect the Rams to bring in another back this offseason to further cloud Akers' ceiling. I doubt I would take him until late Round 4. Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 27th RB RNK 15th PROJ PTS 0 SOS ADP 6 2021 Stats RUYDS 799 REC 52 REYDS 391 TD 10 FPTS/G 17 When Jones came back from a knee injury in Week 12, he and Dillon didn't just have a near-even split in carries -- Dillon averaged more per game (12.0) than Jones (10.0). Dillon also played more snaps inside of the 10-yard-line (23 to 16) and had more touchdowns (five to two). Jones' only edge came in the passing game when he had more targets (4.7) compared to Dillon (2.0). The worry isn't that Dillon will displace Jones as the Packers' lead running back -- it's that Dillon will take enough work away from Jones to push him down a tier among Fantasy running backs. Besides, it's not like the Packers brought back Aaron Rodgers to hand off 35 times a game. Jones is at best a Round 4 pick.