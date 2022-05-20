It's unlikely we're getting another Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase out of the 2022 NFL Draft class, but that doesn't mean this year's wide receivers should be ignored in redraft. They're a talented group and a few of them fell into situations where they could produce like a starter right away. I've gone back and forth over which one I like better for 2022 and that will likely continue through August, but before we get to my full 2022 projections, here's a snapshot of how I feel about the top three in late May.

Treylon Burks currently projects highest amongst rookies at WR33, just one spot (and less than two Fantasy points) ahead of Drake London. There are a couple of advantages Burks has over the rest of the class. The first is that (other than Christian Watson) he has the best combination of immediate target opportunity and competent quarterback play. The second is Burks' potential role in the run game. He had 29 carries in his final two seasons at Arkansas and there's been talk the Titans plan to work some of that into their game plan.

If it wasn't for those rushing stats, London would be ahead of Burks. London is projected for more targets, catches, and yards than any other rookie in 2022. In fact, if it wasn't for the Matt Ryan trade, London might be a borderline top-25 wide receiver in these projections. If Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder prove to be competent, London has enormous upside opposite Kyle Pitts.

Garrett Wilson comes in at No. 3, even though he was my favorite rookie wide receiver coming into the draft. I still believe he could be the best receiver in the class this year and beyond, but questions about Zach Wilson and a pending battle with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis for targets gives me pause.

The two guys I'm lower than consensus on in both redraft and Dynasty are Watson and Skyy Moore. Admittedly, both have a lot more upside than where they're projected, which is why I'll rank them higher than I project them. But I have little confidence Moore is going to carve out a big role over JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Mecole Hardman -- at least in his rookie year. As for Watson, I'm just going to need to see some evidence that Aaron Rodgers is willing to trust a rookie wide receiver.

Just remember that the projections below are just one way to look at these rookies, and the position as a whole. ADP, upside, and risk all need to be factored in when deciding what order to draft them in.

Here are my updated 2022 wide receiver projections: