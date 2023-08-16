If you've spent the past two seasons chasing Kyle Piits' upside, I am sorry. I am sure it has been frustrating. Well, I can't be sure, because I haven't been a part of the chase up to this point. But I'm ready to join, so don't give up quite yet.

In fairness to Pitts, we don't generally expect much from tight ends in their first two years in the league, and his 51.2 yards per game and 8.2 yards per target rank very well among tight ends who have not yet turned 23 years old. They're even more impressive when you consider the level of quarterback play he's dealt with.

When you contextualize Pitts' first two seasons, he has been even better. His 23.5% target per route run rate would be good for a wide receiver, or any tight end, much less a tight end in his first two years in the league. His 2.02 yards per route run as a rookie was flat-out elite. Pitts has shown that he's every bit as good as his draft capital suggests. He just needs an offense that doesn't look like it was constructed in the 1940s and a quarterback who can hit the side of the barn.

What we saw from Desmond Ridder, and Arthur Smith when Ridder was the starter, gives me hope. Ridder averaged more than five more pass attempts per game than Marcus Mariota and averaged 33 more yards per game in his final three starts. More importantly, we generally expect quarterbacks to take their biggest leap from Year 1 to Year 2, and we often see coaches extend their QBs leash when that leap happens.

Kyle Pitts ATL • TE • #8 TAR 59 REC 28 REC YDs 356 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Ridder does not profile as a good quarterback, but it is easier to project 500 passes with him under center than it is with Mariota. At Pitts' career rates that would look like 120 targets, which should translate to something like 68 catches for 984 yards and four touchdowns on the low side. That would be by far the best Fantasy season for Pitts, and there is considerably more upside from there. The floor isn't much lower, because if Ridder is terrible we know Taylor Heinicke is a better passer than Mariota, who Pitts dealt with last year.

The best part about all of this is that Pitts is two to three rounds cheaper than he has ever been. Buy the dip and enjoy the profit. If Pitts gets league-average quarterback play, you won't just enjoy the profit, you may just enjoy the No. 2 tight end in Fantasy.

Here are nine more breakouts you won't want to miss in 2023:

Fantasy Football Draft Kit Your ultimate football draft guide Dominate your Fantasy Football draft with our free printable Draft Kit, which gives you must-have top-200 rankings for PPR, half-PPR and non-PPR leagues, plus see the top ranked players at every position. Get average draft position data for every ranked player to help strategize before Draft Day, and keep track of your roster with our lineup builder for both snake and salary cap formats. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Draft Kit" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.