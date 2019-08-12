Colts' Andrew Luck: Not practicing this week
Luck (calf) won't participate in joint practices with the Browns this week, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Luck was held out of Thursday's preseason opener and didn't practice over the weekend. He isn't expected to need surgery or believed to be at risk of suffering a more serious injury, but it's nonetheless concerning that his calf strain from the spring still hasn't healed. The Colts surely will hold Luck out for their second game of the preseason Saturday against Cleveland, allowing Jacoby Brissett to get the start.
