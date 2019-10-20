Cardinals' David Johnson: Active Sunday
Johnson (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's road game against the Giants, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Johnson has endured an injury-plagued couple weeks, dealing first with a bad back and then an ankle issue. With the latter in tow, he still managed limited practices both Thursday and Friday before going through a pregame warmup Sunday, according to Bordow. Considering he's received at least 70 percent of the offensive snaps in five of six games this season, Johnson has a great shot to extend his streak of 100-plus yards from scrimmage to four contests versus a Giants unit that has conceded the fifth-most yardage (171 per game) to running backs in 2019. If he yields reps, though, Chase Edmonds is the only Cardinals RB aside from Johnson available to the offense.
