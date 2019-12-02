Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect again in win

Boswell made both his field-goal attempts (29, 39) and both his extra-point tries in Pittsburgh's 20-13 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Trailing 10-0 with under three minutes remaining in the first half, Boswell finally got the Steelers some points with his 39-yard field goal. After a quick three-and-out by the Browns he capped a 69-yard drive that took under a minute and ended with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Devlin Hodges to James Washington to tie the game at 10-10. Boswell has been nearly perfect all season converting all 23 extra point attempts and 23 of 25 field goal tries (92%). Only Josh Lambo has a better field goal success rate this season among kickers with 25 or more attempts. Boswell should have ample scoring opportunities against a Cardinals team that allows the third most points per game.