Play

Griffin (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Griffin, after being limited at Wednesday's practice session, was not able to practice in any capacity Thursday, making his outlook for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals murky. Akeem King is slated to fill in for Griffin if the latter were forced to miss another game.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories