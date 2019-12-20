Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Non-participant Thursday
Griffin (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Griffin, after being limited at Wednesday's practice session, was not able to practice in any capacity Thursday, making his outlook for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals murky. Akeem King is slated to fill in for Griffin if the latter were forced to miss another game.
