Witherspoon (knee) suffered a PCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Witherspoon was already known to have sustained a knee sprain, but which ligament was affected was previously unclear. The 23-year-old appears to have avoided a major injury, yet the typical recovery timeframe likely means he will be sidelined for the final two weeks of the season.

