Armstead (foot/ankle) was listed as a non-participant on the 49ers' injury report Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Armstead recorded two tackles and played 30 defensive snaps before exiting Monday's win over the Rams with a foot injury. The 6-foot-7 defensive tackle also missed Week 3 with a foot issue and did not practice heading into the fourth game of the season, though he now appears to be dealing with an associated ankle injury as well. Armstead recorded a career-high 63 tackles, including six tackles, over 17 games last season, and he'll have two more practices to improve his status before Sunday's contest versus Carolina.