Armstead (foot/knee) was a full participant at the 49ers' practice Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Armstead opened the week as a limited participant Tuesday, but Wednesday's full workload dispels any concern for his availability for Saturday's matchup with the Packers in the divisional round. The defensive tackle missed the 49ers' final five games of the regular season while nursing a foot injury and he appears set to make his return to the field versus Green Bay.