Armstead (foot/knee) did not participate in Friday's practice but doesn't have an injury designation after the first week of prep for Super Bowl LVIII against the Chiefs, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

The veteran defensive lineman has now logged back-to-back DNPs after opening San Francisco's week of practice with a full session, but it seems as if his foot and ankle issues won't stop him from suiting up for the Super Bowl. Even if Armstead is limited in practice next week, he appears to be ready to take on the Chiefs come Feb. 11.