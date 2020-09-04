Armstead (back) was a full participant in Thursday's team practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Armstead was sidelined with a minor back injury earlier in training camp, but he has fully recovered in time for the start of the regular season. The 2015 first-round selection is coming off of his best season as a pro (54 tackles and 10 sacks), and was rewarded with a five-year contract extension this offseason. Armstead will serve as an every-down lineman both on the interior and exterior of a loaded defensive line in 2020.