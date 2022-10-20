Armstead (foot) was a DNP in the 49ers' practice Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Armstead has missed the 49ers' last two games due to a foot injury sustained in the team's Week 3 win against the Rams. The 6-foot-7 defensive tackle now will have two more practices to increase his activity before likely sitting out his fourth contest of the season Sunday versus Kansas City. Armstead recorded six sacks and a career-high 63 tackles while playing every regular-season game last year, and his return would be a big boost for San Francisco's defensive interior.