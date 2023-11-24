Aiyuk had two receptions on four targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 31-13 win over the Seahawks.

Aiyuk's two catches finished as his lowest total through 10 active games this season, but the YAC monster still generated strong fantasy value despite Thursday's depressed usage. The 25-year-old has produced at least 50 receiving yards and a touchdown in each of San Francisco's three games since returning from a bye. Aiyuk now sits 69 yards away from recording his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, but he will have to earn every one against Philadelphia's tough defense when the two NFC powerhouses meet Dec. 2.