Aiyuk remains away from team facilities for OTAs as he continues to negotiate for a contract extension, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Aiyuk wasn't present at San Francisco's facilities for activities back in April, so it's unsurprising to see him still absent for voluntary OTAs. It remains to be seen, however, whether the wideout will consider an extended holdout if contract talks remain at a stall when mandatory minicamp kicks off. Aiyuk is currently slated to play out the 2024 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which would pay him $14.12 million, while recent contracts for the top players at his position have landed in the range of $30 million annually. The 49ers did draft Ricky Pearsall in the first round of April's draft and have Jauan Jennings returning behind top wideout Deebo Samuel, giving the team some additional leverage in negotiations.