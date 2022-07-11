Aiyuk spent time working with Trey Lance during the offseason, but the two weren't always on the same page during spring practices, according to Jack Hammer of The Press Democrat.

It's a small sample of non-contact practices, but there is some extra attention on Aiyuk after a poor 2021 offseason led to a role reduction in September and early October. The 2020 first-round pick improved throughout the year and ultimately finished with a respectable total of 826 receiving yards, albeit with 12 fewer targets than in his rookie season despite playing five more games. The switch to Lance at QB may also prove problematic for Aiyuk's target volume, as the 2021 third overall pick looked more adept as a runner than as a passer in limited playing time during his rookie year. There is opportunity for Aiyuk to learn a large share of what likely will be a lower-volume passing game, as TE George Kittle always loses some pass snaps to blocking and WR Deebo Samuel may get a bunch of his touches on the ground again.