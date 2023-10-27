Purdy is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, though head coach Kyle Shanahan is optimistic the quarterback will clear the concussion protocol Saturday and start this weekend, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Purdy entered the protocol following Monday's loss to the Vikings, and due to the quicker turnaround than usual for the Week 8 game, he initially didn't appear to be on track to be available against the Bengals. However, Purdy has made rapid progress since being diagnosed with the brain injury, as he was cleared to return to practice Thursday as a limited participant after his concussion symptoms dissipated. He then took another step forward Friday, when he practiced as a full participant. In order to play Sunday, Purdy will still need clearance from an independent neurologist, something Shanahan expects to happen Saturday but can't actually be sure about. If Purdy isn't cleared, the 49ers will turn to Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback heading into Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.