Purdy completed 23 of 39 passes for 252 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the 49ers' 24-21 divisional-round win over the Packers on Saturday night. He also rushed six times for 14 yards.

Purdy and the 49ers certainly had more trouble than anticipated with the upstart Packers, which once again were undeterred by a hostile environment and elite defense. The second-year signal-caller was off with his accuracy at times, and the loss of Deebo Samuel in the first half due to a shoulder injury certainly didn't help Purdy's cause. However, Purdy gathered himself when it mattered most, leading a 12-play, 69-yard game-winning scoring march in the latter portion of the fourth quarter on which he recorded six completions and also contributed a nine-yard run. Those exploits were preceded by a 32-yard touchdown toss to George Kittle in the second quarter that gave the 49ers their first lead of the night. Purdy and his teammates now await the winner of Sunday's Buccaneers-Lions divisional-round clash in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 28.