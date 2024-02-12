Purdy completed 23 of 38 pass attempts for 255 yards and a touchdown while adding three carries for 12 yards in Sunday's 25-22 overtime loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

Purdy was ready for the big moment and handled everything defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could throw at him despite falling short in the overtime period. The rising star QB surrendered just one sack for a loss of four yards while finishing 10 rating points behind Patrick Mahomes (99.3 QBR), whose final touchdown drive for Kansas City earned him the game's Most Valuable Player award. Even with the heartbreaking finish, Purdy's 2023 season can only be described as a smashing success after he completed 69 percent of his passes for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns across 16 starts. San Francisco should still have multiple star playmakers surrounding the young quarterback next season as the team looks to get back to the big game in 2024.