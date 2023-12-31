Purdy completed 22 of 28 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Commanders.

Purdy was coming off a four-pick performance against the Ravens but rebounded with a solid effort in Sunday's win. He tallied multiple touchdown passes for the sixth time in his last eight games, which came from two and 17 yards. Purdy also completed a pair of passes for more than 20 yards, helping him to an efficient 8.2 yards per attempt. The 49ers may opt to rest him and some other offensive starters in Week 18 against the Rams after locking up the top seed in the NFC with Sunday's win.