Purdy completed 20 of 31 pass attempts for 267 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 34-31 win over Detroit in the NFC Championship Game.

Purdy put his athleticism on display with five rushing attempts for 48 yards, with his biggest scramble of 21 yards coming on third down in the fourth quarter to help San Francisco secure victory. Mr. Very Relevant overcame an ugly pick in the first half to rally his team back from a 17-point deficit coming out of the half. The last pick in last year's draft has now produced two comeback victories in the playoffs to lift the 49ers to the Super Bowl. Purdy can continue disproving any remaining doubters with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11 in the final game of the 2023 season.