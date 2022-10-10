Purdy played the final snap of Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers and was credited with minus-1 yards on a kneeldown.

With the 49ers holding a comfortable lead late in the fourth quarter, Purdy got the chance to make his NFL debut for the game's final 22 seconds. The seventh-round rookie out of Iowa State didn't dress for the 49ers to begin the campaign, but he'll be locked in as the No. 2 quarterback behind Jimmy Garoppolo moving forward after Trey Lance (ankle) suffered a season-ending injury Week 2.