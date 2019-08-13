49ers' C.J. Beathard: Battling thumb injury
Beathard did not practice Tuesday after suffer a thumb injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Beathard had a solid outing Saturday, throwing for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception, but he appears to have emerged with an injury. As of now, Beathard is unable to comfortably grip a football and will not be able to practice until he can.
