Beathard (leg) doesn't think he tore any ligaments, saying his injury could just be a bone bruise, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Beathard will have an MRI on Monday, after exiting Sunday's 24-13 loss to the Seahawks with about a minute remaining in the game. He struggled prior to the injury, completing 22 of 38 passes for 201 yards and an interception. Even if his early optimism is confirmed and all ligaments are intact, Beathard wouldn't necessarily be healthy enough to play Week 13 in Chicago. He mentioned after the game that he also felt pain in his hip, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports. Jimmy Garoppolo is the only other quarterback on the 49ers' rosters.