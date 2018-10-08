49ers' C.J. Beathard: Mixed bag in loss to Arizona
Beathard completed 34 of 54 passes for 349 yards, with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions in Sunday's 28-18 loss to Arizona. He also scored a touchdown on the ground, lost two fumbles and was sacked four times.
It was truly a mixed bag for Beathard, as he accounted for three touchdowns and four turnovers. His fourth-quarter fumble was returned for a touchdown, essentially ending any hopes the 49ers had at a comeback. Dating back to last year, Beathard's career TD:INT ratio is an ugly 8:10 mark, but at least he's producing from a fantasy perspective. He'll look to put up big numbers again in Week 6 at Green Bay.
